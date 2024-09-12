Baltimore Orioles Are Top AL Threat to NL World Series Contenders
The Baltimore Orioles have a lot to play for over the last few weeks of the 2024 MLB regular season.
A playoff spot is nearly guaranteed, as ESPN has their percentage at 99.8 to qualify. But, what seed they will have is still nowhere near close to being decided.
Right now, they are a half-game behind the New York Yankees in the American League East race. A three-game series in two weeks will have a major impact on how things shake out in the standings and the path the Orioles will have to take to the World Series.
If they can win the division, a first-round bye is within reach. The Houston Astros, the leaders of the AL West, are 5.0 games behind in the standings, as they look ticketed for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Regardless of what seed Baltimore receives, they are going to be a dangerous team for whoever they match up against. MLB executives, scouts and players believe they pose the biggest threat in the AL.
Over at ESPN, Jesse Rogers put a panel together to answer some questions. They were first asked who would be the No. 1 seed between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. As a piggyback, they then shared who they believed were the biggest threats to the NL powerhouses.
The San Diego Padres received the most votes with eight. Tied in second were the Milwaukee Brewers and Orioles.
"I still like the Orioles' chances if they can get Grayson Rodriguez, Jordan Westburg and others back for the stretch run," an AL rival executive said.
Adding Grayson Rodriguez to Corbin Burnes and Zach Eflin would give Baltimore a trio that could match up with any other rotation in the postseason. Figuring out the bullpen is also important.
But, the key to a deep postseason run will be their lineup. The bats heating back up will be imperative to their success in October.
"They've disappeared here and there at the plate this season," one NL scout said. "Remember that streak of not getting swept? I feel like that ended because their offense has been inconsistent."
When clicking, this lineup is as deep and productive as any in baseball. Right now, they have hit a rough patch. But, they have a few weeks to figure things out before the playoffs, when everything will have to be laid on the line.