Slumping Superstar Has Been Quietly Killing Baltimore Orioles
There are many reasons why the Baltimore Orioles have been stuck in a .500 rut for the last three months. Injuries, inconsistency and questionable managing are all to blame, preventing the Orioles from pulling away from the New York Yankees in the AL East standings.
They've also been hurt by their superstars not playing up to their talent level. Corbin Burnes was horrendous in August, and Gunnar Henderson has looked lost at the plate for much of the second half.
While both have received their share of criticism during Baltimore's funk (and rightly so), one of their underperforming teammates seems to be skating by.
Adley Rutschman was at it again on Sunday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in the Orioles' 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. With Baltimore trailing by two in the bottom of the eighth, he struck out with two men on and nobody out, missing an opportunity to deliver a key hit and keep the rally going.
After a strong first half, Rutschman's performance has declined dramatically over the past several months. Since his five-hit game against the Houston Astros on June 21, he's slashing a meager .181/.285/.276 with just four home runs and 19 RBI over his last 60 games.
The Orioles -- whose play typically mirrors Rutschman's -- have scuffled along with their All-Star catcher, going 26-34 during that stretch.
Rutschman needs to be better than that, especially since he spends considerable time at DH. He's also been batting in the two-hole lately, making his offensive woes even more harmful to the rest of the lineup.
His overall numbers still look good (18 HR, 72 RBI, 3.1 WAR) thanks to his productive start, but he's been a liability at the plate in the second half. It's unclear if he's been playing through an injury, is wearing down or has some other reason for his struggles.
Based on his quotes after Sunday's loss, not even Rutschman seems to know what's wrong with him.
If Rutschman wants to help Baltimore win the division (or at least make the playoffs), he needs to fix his swing ASAP. There are only three weeks left in the regular season, so every game matters at this point. Beyond that, the Orioles are counting on him to step up in October.
But if Rutschman doesn't get back on track soon, they may not be in the postseason for long.