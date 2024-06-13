World Series-Winning Manager In Awe Of Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles are so good, they have to be seen to be believed.
They won again on Wednesday night, beating the Atlanta Braves 4-2 at Camden Yards. The victory was the sixth in a row for the Orioles, who also blanked the Braves 4-0 in Tuesday's series opener as they continue to rip through their tough June schedule. Baltimore is now 16-4 over its last 20 games and 45-22 overall, good for the third-best record in baseball behind the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.
This is the first time Atlanta has faced the Orioles this year, and Baltimore has already made a good first impression on Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Snitker had nothing but praise for the Orioles following Wednesday's game, complimenting their power, offense, fielding, athleticism and overall talent.
That means a lot coming from Snitker, who's managed some pretty good teams in Atlanta since taking over as the team's manager in 2016. He's led the Braves to a 681-539 record (.558 winning percentage) during the regular season, including back-to-back campaigns with over 100 wins. Atlanta has made six straight playoff appearances under Snitker, winning the 2021 World Series over the Houston Astros in six games.
Snitker knows what a championship team looks like, and he apparently sees one when he looks at Baltimore. The Orioles have flashed great pitching and defense in this series so far, holding the Braves' potent lineup to just two runs and 12 hits over the first two games combined. Baltimore has also shown off its elite power, homering in both games.
If the two sides meet again in October, the Orioles are going to be a problem. They might just be the best team in baseball.
In the meantime, Baltimore will go for the sweep on Thursday afternoon behind Cole Irvin, who's 6-2 with a 2.87 ERA. He'll go up against Reynaldo Lopez, who's been even better at 3-2 with a 1.85 ERA. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards.