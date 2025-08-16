Baltimore Orioles call up top prospect outfielder
The wait is over for one of the Baltimore Orioles’ top prospects.
On Saturday morning, the Orioles announced they had called up outfielder Dylan Beavers for his MLB debut. He will wear No. 12. In a corresponding roster move, veteran outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment.
Beavers, 24, is ranked No. 3 in Baltimore’s farm system by MLB Pipeline and has posted career-best numbers with Triple-A Norfolk in 2025. Through 94 games, the lefty-hitting outfielder has produced a .304/.420/.515 slash line (.934 OPS) with 18 home runs, 51 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, and 78 runs scored.
He recently climbed into Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list, a notable development as the Orioles monitor the possibility of a prospect promotion incentive (PPI) pick next season. Because Baltimore waited until after Aug. 15 to promote him, Beavers maintains his rookie eligibility for 2026, ensuring he does not exceed 45 days on the major league roster.
That likely played a big role in Baltimore’s timing, as the club could receive an extra draft pick near the end of the first round if Beavers wins AL Rookie of the Year next season. For him to be eligible, he must be ranked among the Top 100 prospects by two major outlets (Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, ESPN) before opening day.
The Orioles have been in need of outfield help for weeks, especially after parting ways with Cedric Mullins, Ramón Laureano, and Ryan O’Hearn at the trade deadline. Since then, they have lost corner outfielders Colton Cowser (concussion) and Tyler O’Neill (wrist) to the injured list, leaving 25-year-old rookie infielder Jeremiah Jackson to patrol right field alongside a patchwork group of journeyman veterans.
Defensively, Beavers has shown he can handle all three outfield spots, though he is most likely to stick to the corners, where he features an above-average arm. The former No. 33 overall pick figures to get regular playing time for an Orioles team well out of contention, though he must remain under the 130 at-bat threshold to preserve his rookie eligibility.
For now, Orioles top prospect Samuel Basallo remains with Triple-A Norfolk, though his big league debut may not be far off. The 21-year-old catcher is batting .270/.377/.589 with 17 doubles, 23 home runs, and 67 RBIs in 76 games this season. He has also made 20 starts at first base.