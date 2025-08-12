Pair of star Orioles’ pitchers out for the season
Two Baltimore Orioles pitchers are officially done for the season.
On Tuesday, Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino announced that right-handers Félix Bautista and Zach Eflin would miss the rest of the 2025 campaign. He said Bautista has a medical appointment later in the week for what was described as a “significant shoulder injury,” while Eflin will soon undergo lower back surgery (lumbar microdiscectomy).
Bautista, 30, returned to the Orioles at the start of the season after missing all of 2024 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The 2023 All-Star has recorded 19 saves this season, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 13.0 K/9 rate over 34.2 innings.
While Bautista’s average fastball velocity dipped from 99.5 mph in 2023 to 97.2 mph, he still owns elite metrics. According to Statcast, the 6-foot-8 closer’s .158 expected opponent batting average ranked in the 100th percentile, while his 35.7% whiff rate placed in the 97th percentile.
“The Mountain” experienced discomfort while stretching in the bullpen during a game against the Cleveland Guardians on July 23, leading to his placement on the 15-day injured list. In his absence, left-hander Keegan Akin has emerged as the Orioles’ go-to option for save opportunities. Bautista remains arbitration-eligible for two more seasons.
Eflin, 31, landed on the 15-day injured list with “lower back discomfort” a few days after his July 28 start—his third IL placement of the season. He received an epidural injection shortly after, and as of last Tuesday, Mansolino said the Orioles were waiting for the shot to take effect before mapping out a return timeline.
After finishing as the AL wins leader in 2023, Eflin was traded to Baltimore at the 2024 deadline and posted a 2.60 ERA over nine starts in the second half. The Orioles gave him the Opening Day nod in 2025, and over 14 starts this season, he went 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 6.3 K/9 rate across 71.1 innings.
The veteran right-hander is in the final year of the three-year, $40 million contract he originally signed with the Tampa Bay Rays, making him a free agent after the season. Baltimore currently has several affordable big league starters under club control for 2026: Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, Cade Povich, and Tyler Wells.
Rodriguez underwent season-ending elbow surgery Monday but could be ready for spring training. Bradish, on the other hand, is aiming to return from Tommy John surgery later this month.