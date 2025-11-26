Why Chris Bassitt is the perfect fit for the Orioles' rotation

The Baltimore Orioles' front office has made it clear that they intend to add a front-line starting pitcher this winter. And while there's no reason to suggest they don't do so, there's also a chance they'll fall short.

The reason for this is that there are so many elite free agent pitchers available. Most would agree that the top tier includes Framber Valdez, Dylan Cease, Ranger Suarez, Michael King, perhaps Zac Gallen, and Japanese hurler Tatsuya Imai if a team doesn't need to see him succeed in MLB before deeming him elite.

That is six names. And there are way more than six teams that are looking to add an ace-caliber pitcher to their rotation this winter. Therefore, while Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' brass should pursue these arms, they should also have a backup option or two in case this pursuit goes awry.

And there might be no better Plan B for Baltimore than Chris Bassitt.

Why Chris Bassitt Makes Sense for Orioles to Pursue

While Bassitt might not be the sexiest name available in free agency, he gained a lot of respect from his performance in the 2025 postseason for the Toronto Blue Jays. He made 7 appearances out of the bullpen for Toronto (after spending the entire regular season as a starter), producing a 1.04 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old was also solid during the regular season, posting an 11-9 record with a 3.96 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 170.1 innings pitched. In case the Orioles strike out on a top arm, Bassitt is a consistent and reliable hurler who knows how to eat innings and keep his team in the same. And given that the Orioles' offense should perform much better than it did in 2025, having a pitcher like this would be a valuable asset.

What's more, Bassitt would be a leadership presence in the clubhouse and knows what a team needs to perform when it matters most. That would be invaluable for a young team that has had some questions regarding its leadership for much of last year.

Spotrac projects that Bassitt will sign a two-year, $37 million deal this winter. This would absolutely be in the Orioles' price range, and free them up to add an impact bat or a top-tier reliever to the roster ahead of next year.

So if the Orioles can't land a certified free agent ace, a pivot to signing Bassitt could be a shrewd move.

