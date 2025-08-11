Baltimore Orioles called a trade fit for Pirates starter
The 2025 MLB trade deadline has now come and gone, and the Baltimore Orioles' disappointing season turned them into sellers. As a result, players like Cedric Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn, Ramón Laureano, Ramón Urías, and Andrew Kittredge were dealt to clubs who are still hoping to contend for a World Series this season.
The Orioles are in a unique position when compared to other teams who sold at the deadline, most of whom have mediocre rosters and are a few years away (at best) from competing for a playoff position.
Not only is Baltimore just one year removed from winning 91 regular season games (and two years removed from winning 101 regular season contests), but their active roster is still loaded with superstars and promising young players, especially pertaining to their lineup.
Therefore, the team is expected to quickly retool this offseason by bolstering their roster in areas of weakness in order to get back to being a force in the AL East.
Pirates Starter "Makes a Ton of Sense" for Orioles in Potential Trade
The Orioles' most glaring need is at starting pitcher, as their rotation's collective 4.95 ERA this season is second-worst in all MLB, behind only the Colorado Rockies.
And it appears that one quality starter could be on the Orioles' radar this offseason, which Noah Niles (who is the Pittsburgh Pirates beat writer for the Pittsburgh Gazette) alluded to during a July 30 episode of the Bucco Bantr podcast.
"I still think a team like Baltimore makes a ton of sense for Mitch Keller. They're a team that has been interested in him for years," Hiles said. "And when you look at the position that just opened up at third base, [the] Orioles have some guys that make a lot of sense for the Pirates at that spot."
Mitch Keller has been a bright spot in what has been an otherwise bleak Pirates' 2025 season, as he currently holds a 3.86 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 137.2 innings pitched.
Keller signed a 5 year, $77 million contract extension with Pittsburgh before the 2024 season, and those teams of team control might compel the Pirates' front office to keep him around. However, with Paul Skenes on the roster, along with elite pitching prospects like Bubba Chandler knocking on the door to the big leagues, Pittsburgh might be tempted to trade Keller for a promising hitter.
And the Orioles' plethora of promising young hitters makes them an obvious trade fit for Killer.