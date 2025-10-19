Baltimore Orioles 'certain' to acquire pitching help this offseason
The Baltimore Orioles' first priority this offseason is going to be finding their new manager for the 2026 season (and hopefully beyond). Once they do that, President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office will turn their attention toward finding ways to improve the roster this offseason.
The good news is that Baltimore's starting lineup doesn't seem to need too many upgrades, as the hope is that the many young position players who underperformed in 2025 will produce bounce-back campaigns next season. The same can't be said for the starting rotation, however, which the front office is expected to address.
Barring any injuries between now and 2026, it seems clear that Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, and Kyle Bradish already have their spots in the rotation solidified. While there are other candidates to earn the other spots (such as Grayson Rodriguez) in the rotation, the Orioles could certainly benefit from some reinforcements on the mound.
Insider Asserts Orioles Will Get Starting Staff Help This Offseason
MASN's Orioles insider Roch Kubatko guaranteed that Baltimore will bring at least one more starting pitcher to the team in an October 19 article.
"I’m counting five, and the Orioles are certain to sign or trade for at least one starter. I’d expect at least two," Kubatko wrote.
He then added, "Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano will enter free agency, but Cade Povich made 20 starts among 22 appearances this year, and Brandon Young made 12. Keegan Akin was an opener in three games, but he’s in the bullpen as long as the Orioles tender him a contract. Chayce McDermott made one start before moving into a relief role, where he’s expected to remain. Albert Suárez started once among his five appearances, and if he returns, he’s likely a swingman again."
Several top-of-the-rotation caliber pitchers will become available in free agency that the Orioles could pursue. Framber Valdez, Dylan Cease, and Michael King are three names that would seem to make sense for Baltimore, but other starters will also be available to them, as well.
And as Kubatko alluded to, the Orioles' options are limitless when it comes to trading for a starter. And given the number of talented players they have in the field and in the farm system, one would assume that they wouldn't have a problem finding teams to trade with.