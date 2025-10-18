Why Orioles' Albert Pujols pursuit for manager job is a major gamble
Perhaps the biggest story regarding the Baltimore Orioles this week has been their reported interest in hiring MLB legend Albert Pujols as their next manager.
ESPN initially reported on Baltimore's interest in Pujols with an article on October 15, and several other insiders and analysts have since confirmed the report. While it's clear that the Los Angeles Angels (whom Pujols played for in his Hall of Fame career) are still the favorites to make Pujols their manager, it seems that Baltimore could be a likely option if his heading to the Angels doesn't pan out.
Read more: Orioles called a top landing spot for ex-Yankees pitcher
MLB insider Jon Heyman confirmed this by saying, "Pujols is [the Angels] number one choice, at least that's my understanding. I think that's the likely scenario. We don't know who the Orioles' number one choice is; we've seen five or six names already connected there. They may take longer," during an October 16 live stream with Bleacher Report.
"So I still think the Angels are the most likely team for Pujols. Could the Orioles steal him? Possibly," Heyman added.
Orioles Insider Admits Albert Pujols Would Be 'Gamble'
While the thought of an icon like Pujols as Baltimore's next manager is extremely exciting, MASN's Roch Kubatko detailed why he's reluctant to welcome the idea with open arms in an October 18 article.
"I’m lukewarm to the idea of Pujols as manager, but maybe that’s just my personality. I also think it isn’t happening. Pujols has managed in the Dominican Republic, so he isn’t entirely new to the job. However, if major league experience isn’t important, the Orioles could just bring back Tony Mansolino, who has the advantage of his previous interim status and familiarity with the organization," Mansolino wrote.
"Or they could hire Ryan Flaherty, who’s worked in a variety of roles, including Cubs bench coach. He’s also a big analytics guy. The Orioles are making it tough to project what they’ll do because their requirements are so broad. Experience is 'overwhelmingly usually a big positive,’ as Mike Elias described it, and will carry a lot of weight. But it’s not a requisite for success.
"I don’t know if anyone constitutes a sure thing in his business, but other candidates would qualify more than a first-timer, which makes someone like Pujols a gamble to a team that must win," he concluded.
While Kubatko's sentiment about Pujols being a gamble makes sense, the bottom line is that any managerial hiring is a gamble, and having experience doesn't equate to success.
What's for sure is that Pujols coming to Baltimore would create an injection of excitement for a franchise that has experienced a lot of disappointment this year.