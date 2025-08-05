Baltimore Orioles claim promising reliever off waivers from Mets
The Baltimore Orioles have added a solid piece to their bullpen.
As reported by MLB insider Ari Alexander of KPRC2 Houston, the Orioles have claimed promising right-handed relief pitcher Rico Garcia off waivers from the New York Mets.
Although Garcia holds a 3.52 ERA between the Mets and Yankees this season, the 31-year-old's time in Queens was much more successful. In 12.2 innings with the Mets, Garcia posted a 2.13 ERA, a 0.71 WHIP and 16 strikeouts.
The Mets designated Garcia for assignment recently in order to bring a fresh arm into their bullpen. The hope was that Garcia would go unclaimed, but that did not happen and now the righty is on a new team in Baltimore.
Prior to this season, Garcia had pitched for the Orioles back in 2022. During that season, the right-hander tossed eight innings in relief and allowed four runs in the process. Garcia has also pitched for the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals and Athletics in his five-year MLB career.
Baltimore dealt a number of high-leverage relief arms at the trade deadline, including Gregory Soto (Mets), Bryan Baker (Rays), Andrew Kittredge (Cubs) and Seranthony Dominguez (Blue Jays).
It made sense for the Orioles to bring in a veteran reinforcement in Garcia, who has been more than solid while pitching for a postseason contender this year.
For his career, Garcia has posted a 6.18 ERA in 51 appearances. He did not appear in the big-leagues during the 2024 season.
Orioles new-look bullpen
After trading away four quality relievers, the Orioles will now be heavily relying on the likes of Yennier Cano and Keegan Akin in the late innings of games.
Cano is having a rough season for Baltimore, producing a 5.26 ERA in 39.1 innings and 45 appearances. Cano was optioned to the minor leagues in late June before being recalled on July 2.
Akin was just activated from the 15-day IL on July 28 after going on the shelf earlier in the month with left shoulder inflammation. The Southpaw has solid surface level numbers this year: 3.38 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 40 innings but holds a 1.48 WHIP.
Beyond Cano and Akin, the Orioles have Grant Wolfram, Corbin Martin, Elvin Rodriguez, Kade Strowd and Dietrich Enns rounding out their bullpen.
Closer Felix Bautista is still on the IL with right shoulder discomfort. Once he makes his return, Cano and Akin will likely be the main setup men.