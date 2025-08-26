Baltimore Orioles claim veteran reliever off waivers from Astros
The Baltimore Orioles have made another move to bolster their bullpen.
On Tuesday, the club announced that they had claimed reliever Shawn Dubin off waivers from the Houston Astros. In a corresponding move, they have designated Matt Bowman for assignment.
Dubin, a three-year veteran with the Astros, has underperformed expectations this season, posting a 5.61 ERA across 23 appearances. His struggles have been compounded by a right forearm strain in June that derailed much of his year, though he has shown flashes of intriguing stuff in the past.
This move carries extra intrigue given Orioles general manager Mike Elias’ ties to Houston. Back in 2018, Elias was the Astros’ amateur scouting director when the club drafted Dubin in the 13th round. A former Jamestown Community College pitcher who transferred to Georgetown College, Dubin was seen as a developmental success story on his way up the system. Clearly, Elias still believes in the talent he saw years ago.
Now, Dubin will get a fresh start in Baltimore, where opportunity awaits on a roster already looking ahead to next season. The right-hander is one of several recent waiver-wire additions by the Orioles as they continue searching for potential contributors for 2026.
Opportunities in a shuffled bullpen
Just last year, Dubin posted a 4.17 ERA for Houston, pitching in key innings as the Astros made their push to the postseason. That stretch showed what he can be when healthy and effective, and it’s likely one of the reasons Baltimore believes he’s worth a closer look.
Read More: Baltimore Orioles set a timeline for star closer amid surgery
Dubin brings a surprisingly deep repertoire for a reliever, featuring a six-pitch mix. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and can reach 95 mph, setting up a variety of offspeed offerings. He mixes in sweepers, curveballs, changeups, sinkers, and cutters, giving him the ability to attack hitters in different ways depending on the situation.
While command has been inconsistent at times, the variety in his arsenal has intrigued evaluators since his days in the minors. If nothing else, the Orioles get a low-risk look at a pitcher with untapped potential — the exact type of move that makes sense for a team trying to identify pieces for the future.
Dubin will join an Orioles bullpen that has looked unrecognizable since Opening Day, with injuries and trades leaving the group in constant flux. The shuffling has opened the door for new arms to cycle through, giving pitchers like Dubin a chance to step in and show what they can do.
The Orioles don’t have much left to play for this year, but Dubin represents a chance to find something for the future. If he clicks, this waiver claim could look like more than just a late-season flyer.