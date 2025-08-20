Baltimore Orioles set a timeline for star closer amid surgery
It will be quite a while before Félix Bautista is back closing games for the Baltimore Orioles.
According to MASN’s Roch Kubatko, Bautista underwent successful surgery Tuesday with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum. He is expected to miss at least the next 12 months, leaving a 2026 return in question.
Bautista, 30, returned to the Orioles at the start of the season after missing all of 2024 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The 6-foot-8 right-hander had emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball during his 2023 All-Star campaign, posting a 1.48 ERA and striking out 110 batters in 61 innings before injuring his UCL that August.
While Bautista’s average sinker velocity dipped from 99.5 mph in 2023 to 97.2 mph after his comeback, he remained a lights-out closer for Baltimore. He converted 19 of his 20 save opportunities in 2025, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 13.0 K/9 rate over 34.2 innings.
According to Statcast, Bautista’s .158 expected opponent batting average ranked in the 100th percentile, while his 35.7% whiff rate placed in the 97th percentile. Opponents especially struggled against his 89 mph splitter (+4 run value), batting .106 against the pitch while whiffing at it 51.1% of the time.
Bautista’s shoulder discomfort reportedly flared up while he was getting loose in the bullpen during a game against the Cleveland Guardians on July 23, leading to his placement on the 15-day IL. Interim manager Tony Mansolino announced Aug. 12 that the closer would miss the rest of the season, though specific details on the severity of the injury had not been made public at the time.
In Bautista's absence, the Orioles have used a closer-by-committee approach, with most of the opportunities going to left-hander Keegan Akin. The 30-year-old has converted two of his four save chances in August, allowing three earned runs in eight total appearances.
During Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, Akin tossed two scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh, leading Baltimore to turn elsewhere in the later innings. Right-hander Yaramil Hiraldo was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth, but a blown save sent the game into extra innings. The Orioles ultimately prevailed in the 11th, winning 4-3 to complete a two-game sweep.
Akin and right-hander Yennier Cano are currently the top healthy late-inning bullpen options under contract for Baltimore going into 2026. Bautista remains arbitration-eligible through 2027, but with the best possible outcome next year being a late-season return, the closer position is expected to be a priority this offseason.
Among the potential options in the upcoming free-agent class are Ryan Helsley, Edwin Díaz (player option), Kenley Jansen, Devin Williams, and Aroldis Chapman. The Orioles also have other needs within the bullpen and starting rotation that will need to be addressed.