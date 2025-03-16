Baltimore Orioles Could Have Baseball's Best Offense for Next Few Years
The Baltimore Orioles have gone 192-132 over the past two seasons with back-to-back playoff appearances. They already have a talented, young lineup with a championship-caliber core that's driving their success.
Here's what the Orioles 2025 Opening Day lineup might look like:
1. SS, Gunnar Henderson
2. 3B, Jordan Westburg
3. C, Adley Rutschman
4. RF, Colton Cowser
5. LF, Tyler O’Neill
6. DH, Ryan O’Hearn
7. 1B, Ryan Mountcastle
8. 2B, Jackson Holliday
9. CF, Cedrick Mullins
That's one of Major League Baseball's Top 10 offenses built on a foundation of young, premium talent.
The scary thing for everyone else in the American League is Baltimore's offense is just getting started. Here's what the Orioles' lineup could look like in the near future:
1. SS, Gunnar Henderson
2. 2B, Jackson Holliday
3. RF, Colton Cowser
4. DH, Coby Mayo
5. 1B, Samuel Basallo
6. C, Adley Rutschman
7. 3B, Jordan Westburg
8. LF, Tyler O’Neill
9. CF, Enrique Bradfield Jr.
Basallo is the team's top prospect and the No. 13 in all of baseball. He is blocked behind the plate by Rutschman, which likely pushes Basallo to first base or designated hitter while potentially serving as the team's backup catcher.
Mayo is the organization's second-ranked prospect and the No. 14 overall in the league. Mayo is a corner infielder whose clearest paths to early playing time are at first base and designated hitter. He's had a rough spring, but both Mayo and Basallo project as middle of the order hitters. Mayo has more high-end home run potential while Basallo is considered a better overall hitter with plenty of power himself.
The right-handed hitting Mayo could split lefties Cowser and Basallo in the heart of the order in the next few years.
This future lineup projection is dependent on Holliday, Basallo and Mayo reaching their potential over the next couple of seasons, to the point they push quality hitters in Rutschman and Westburg further down the lineup.
That would be a great problem for Baltimore to have, but there is no guarantee that happens. In fact, Rutschman and Westburg likely stay toward the top of the order for the foreseeable future.
Holliday and Henderson could conceivably be flipped if and when Holliday reaches his potential.
Bradfield Jr. is a speedster that could make his long-term debut as early as 2026, where he could potentially replace Mullins in center. One of the luxuries with the Orioles' talent-rich future lineup is Baltimore doesn't need Bradfield Jr. to be a top of the order hitter.
O'Neill could opt out after the season, but if he doesn't he'll be with the Orioles through 2027. If he does elect to leave, Dylan Beavers would likely get a shot to replace him next season while Vance Honeycutt could be in play in 2027.
It's possible that Baltimore elects to trade one or more of their premium prospects for pitching upgrades, but if they stand pat they could end up with the best offense in the American League sooner than later, if not the best in all of baseball.