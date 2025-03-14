Baltimore Orioles Could Target an American League Rival's Ace in Midseason Trade
The Baltimore Orioles are one of the primary contenders to win the American League pennant. The team has one of the best young lineups in baseball, and a young core that should make them a contender for years to come.
If one thing holds the Orioles back in 2025 (and beyond), it'll be their pitching staff.
When taking a look at the top teams in the AL in the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox, Baltimore's rotation would have an uphill battle in a postseason series against all of them.
Even the Yankees' pitching staff, who just lost ace Gerrit Cole for the season, would still edge out the Orioles once New York starter Luis Gil returns from injury.
That's the bad news, the good news is that Baltimore has enough minor league talent to make a meaningful trade if they so desired.
Catcher/first baseman hybrid Samuel Basallo is the top prospect in the organization and corner infielder Coby Mayo is the second. Any big trade for a pitcher would probably have to include one of those players, which Baltimore would prefer to avoid if they make a move.
Shortstop Giff O'Ferrall is blocked by both Gunnar Henderson at short and Jackson Holliday at second base, making O'Ferrall a natural player to include in a trade.
The Orioles also have three quality outfield prospects in Enrique Bradfield Jr., Dylan Beavers and Vance Honeycutt. Baltimore could realistically part with one, if not two of their young outfielders to acquire a pitching upgrade.
The easiest players to acquire before the trade deadline are those in a contract year, on a team that is falling out of contention. There are a number of potential trade options out there, but one could not only boost their own rotation, but potentially block New York from adding a mid-season reinforcement.
Framber Valdez
The Astros have already undergone considerable roster turnover this offseason, where they've made an effort to get younger and cheaper. Moving their 31-year-old left handed ace would fit within that macro strategy.
Houston is a playoff contender themselves, so it would be difficult for them to justify trading Valdez unless they fall out of contention. Then again, the team lost franchise pillar Alex Bregman in free agency, which could change how they do business. If they are prioritizing the future it would make sense to get something for Valdez before it's too late.
Perhaps more interesting for Baltimore is the Astros could use a couple of outfield prospects and a middle infielder that have a path to breaking through at the Big League level. Houston isn't in a major need for a catcher or corner infielder, either.
The downside for the Orioles is Valdez is already on the wrong side of 30, and Baltimore could use a top of the rotation arm for the next half decade. The Astros ace could be a big time difference maker in the short term, but he might not be the best fit long term.
Regardless, if Houston has a slow second half, the Orioles should check in on Valdez's availability, especially if Baltimore is running ahead of the injury-ravaged Yankees.