Baltimore Orioles Might Gain from AL East Division Rival's Misfortunes
The Baltimore Orioles have gone 192-132 over the past two seasons, appearing in the postseason in each. They have a young offense, filled with blue chip talent that still hasn't reached their potential. The Orioles could be a factor for a long time if a few things break their way.
Heading towards Opening Day, the New York Yankees' misfortunes could be Baltimore's gain in 2025.
After just a week and a half into spring training games, New York Yankees has been hit with the injury bug.
Powerhouse designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with tendinitis in both elbows. The Yankees recently announced that he won't be ready for Opening Day due to the injury.
Last year's American League Rookie of the Year, pitcher Luis Gil, won't throw a baseball for at least the next six weeks. Gil's high-grade lat strain could end up keeping him out for months.
Reliever Scott Effross is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
Now veteran third baseman DJ LeMahieu's injury woes continue as he's dealing with a calf issue with no current recovery timetable.
That doesn't even mention that rookie left fielder and projected leadoff hitter Jasson Dominguez has outright missed two fly balls this spring. The rookie hasn't had another major mishap in days, but one more defensive blunder could make management question if he's ready to handle left field to start the year.
Needless to say, the Yankees are going through a rough patch, one that looks like it will last through at least the first month of the season.
New York has a resource advantage over nearly every team in the league, which is why they almost always have a loaded roster. This stack of early spring injuries is reducing their talent advantage over other American League contenders.
That goes double for the Orioles, who were already a threat to knock off the Bronx Bombers in the AL East.
Suddenly the gap between New York's veteran lineup, loaded with four former MVP winners, isn't that wide when compared to Baltimore's collection of high-end, young talent.
Baltimore already has their centerpiece in shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who you could argue is the biggest threat to unseat reigning MVP Aaron Judge.
If Stanton misses significant time while Colton Cowser or Jackson Holiday take a leap, a world exists where the Orioles finish the year with a better offense than the Yankees.
Baltimore's pitching is further away from matching New York, but the Orioles' offense can carry them to an AL East crown if the Yankees have to play short handed. If New York suffers another significant injury to a key player, Baltimore might even become the favorite.