Baltimore Orioles 2025 Spring Breakout Schedule, Rosters Announced
Major League Baseball's Spring Breakout will return between March 13-16. The concept gives every team an opportunity to showcase their top prospects, as only rookie-eligible players can compete. Even then rookies that are competing for Major League roster spots are often left off these rosters.
Spring Breakout is not a tournament, most teams only have one game in the format. Spring Breakout made its debut in 2024.
The Baltimore Orioles will play their matchup against the New York Yankees on March 15 at 6:05 PM EST. The game will be played at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. According to MLB.com the game will be available on MLB.TV, MLB.com, MLB App, MLB Network and Gameday.
Baltimore's Position Players
The Orioles top prospect, C/1B Samuel Basallo, is the team's headliner in this matchup. Basallo is off to a strong start this spring slashing .300/.273/.600 with a homer and two runs batted in over 10 at-bats. If there is one Baltimore player to watch in this contest, it's Basallo.
The teams' second-best prospect, corner infielder Coby Mayo, is not on the Spring Breakout roster. He's struggled so far this spring, but he's still in contention to make the Opening Day roster for the Orioles. Both Basallo and Mayo are considered top-15 prospects in the entire league.
Basallo is blocked at catcher by Adley Rutschman, making first base his clearest path to the Big Leagues. First base is also Mayo's best shot at early playing time, meaning the team may one day elect to trade one of their two top prospects for pitching help.
Baltimore's outfield will feature two prospects to watch in Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Dylan Beavers. Bradfield is off to a middling start this spring, slashing .167/.286/.667 with a homer through his first six at-bats. Beavers has done well so far slashing .375/.444/.875 with a homer through his first eight at-bats.
Outfielder Vance Honeycutt and shortstop Giff O'Ferrall should be on Orioles' fans radars as well. Here's a quick list of every position player on the Orioles' Spring Breakout roster.
Catchers/ Infielders: Samuel Basallo (C/1B), Creed Willems (C/1B), Ethan Anderson (C/1B), Miguel Rodriguez (C), Leondro Arias (2B/SS), Griff O'Ferrall (SS), DJ Layton (SS), Fernando Peguero (SS), Aron Estrada (INF), Joshua Liranzo (3B), Max Wagner (3B).
Outfielders: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Dylan Beavers, Vance Honeycutt, Stiven Martinez, Thomas Sosa, Jud Fabian, Jordan Sanchez, Austin Overn.
Baltimore's Pitchers
The Orioles' Major League lineup is stronger than their pitching, and it's the same way in their farm system. Baltimore's five highest rated prospects playing in this game are position players, but the next four are pitchers. Michael Forret, Keeler Morfe and Patrick Reilly are all top-10 prospects in the Orioles' farm system. Nestor German is the 11th and Luis De Leon is the 14th.
Cameron Weston and Levi Wells are the other two pitchers on Baltimore's Spring Breakout roster. De Leon is the only left handed arm of that group.