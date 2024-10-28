Baltimore Orioles Deemed Suitor for Veteran Japanese Starter in MLB Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles front office might take more of a collective effort this offseason regarding their pitching staff.
With Corbin Burnes being the hottest starter on the market and likely requiring a contract reaching $250 million, the Orioles could view that as something they want to avoid.
Perhaps that's the wrong decisions, but that isn't for anyone else but them to decide.
There's a scenario where they could view signing two or three starters as a better option than spending heavily on Burnes.
Depending on who they signed, perhaps it wouldn't be the wrong idea. Sure, they wouldn't have an ace, which doesn't help, but if they had three starters with slightly above-average production, that could help them in the long term.
Baltimore's pitching staff was derailed by injuries, adding a reason why they might decide to go this route.
There will be multiple options out there, too, as the starting pitching market is loaded with above-average to average arms.
That includes Japanese star Tomoyuki Sugano. Sugano doesn't have as much hype as some other international stars who have entered Major League Baseball free agency over the past few winters, but that has to do with his age.
The right-hander is 35 years old, .
Despite his age, the Orioles could use a pitcher of his caliber, especially if they lose Burnes.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic linked the two recently, writing that Baltimore could be one of the top fits for him.
"Tomoyuki Sugano has gone 136-75 with a 2.45 ERA and 1,596 strikeouts in 12 NPB seasons with the Yomiuri Giants. This year he logged a 1.67 ERA and 0.945 WHIP in 24 starts. He is a two-time winner of the Sawamura Award, which in Japan is equivalent to the Cy Young Award. Sugano has a six-pitch mix and he pounds the strike zone with elite command and control."
Bowden predicted the contracts of nearly every other free agent he listed but didn't do so with Sugano because it's difficult to get a feel for a player comparison. Few 35-year-old free agents have hit the market for the first time in MLB history.
Pitchers who have come to Major League Baseball from Japan have often found success, a positive sign for the Orioles if they'd like to give him a chance.
Signing him will likely come down to his price. He might not leave Japan for a cheap contract, so that's something they'll have to keep in mind.