Why the Orioles were wise to not bring back Cedric Mullins

Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is headed back to the AL East.

On Wednesday evening, Mullins agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. The agreement, first reported by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, is pending a physical.

Mullins, 31, was the Orioles’ longest-tenured player before his trade to the New York Mets on July 31. He recorded the only 30-30 season in team history during his 2021 All-Star campaign, and in parts of eight seasons with Baltimore, he made countless highlight-reel catches in center field.

Since his debut in 2018, Mullins has been among baseball’s best defenders when it comes to outfield range. Statcast credits him with +41 Outs Above Average for his career, and he has placed in the 87th percentile or higher in that category in five of the past six seasons.

Offensively, Mullins has slashed .237/.308/.403 with a 102 OPS+ over the past four seasons — a steep drop-off from his .291/.360/.518 batting line and 137 OPS+ in 2021. He hit .297 with six home runs, 19 RBIs, and 16 runs scored through his first 22 games this past season but cooled off with a .208 average and 23 extra-base hits over his final 69 games with Baltimore.

With the Orioles’ postseason hopes fading, Mullins’ expiring contract was shipped to the Mets in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Nunez, Raimon Gómez, and Chandler Marsh. New York proceeded to go 21-32 over the final two months, also missing the playoffs while Mullins batted .182/.284/.281 with just two home runs and 10 RBIs across 143 plate appearances.

So far this offseason, the Orioles have added two outfielders to their major league roster, acquiring slugger Taylor Ward via trade and signing Leody Taveras in free agency. Their outfield mix also includes Colton Cowser, Dylan Beavers, Tyler O’Neill, and Heston Kjerstad.

Even though Baltimore still lacks a true everyday center fielder, the idea of a reunion with Mullins was unwise given the team’s need for improved offensive production (24th in runs scored in 2025). The Orioles also have No. 4 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. nearing the majors, so if they are looking for speed and defense at the position, they can address it internally in the not-too-distant future.

Mullins now reunites with former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, who was recently hired by the Rays as senior adviser to baseball operations. The left-handed hitter will presumably be penciled in as the everyday center fielder in Tampa Bay next season as he aims to re-establish his value.

