Baltimore Orioles Did Something for First Time All Season With Their Win Thursday
The Baltimore Orioles have had a rough go of things since the start of their 2025 campaign.
With several players on the injured list including valuable pitchers Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez, both of whom lead the rotation, the Orioles have been scrambling to find their footing.
To add to the turmoil, it was announced on Thursday that Rodriguez has suffered yet another injury, this time leaving him with shoulder pain. As a result, he will now go in for an MRI which prolongs his timeline for recovery.
Although his absence is noticed on the mound, Baltimore held down the fort with two consecutive wins against the Cleveland Guardians. Their victory on Thursday created their first winning streak of the season.
Could things be turning around for the Orioles?
While the Guardians defeated them 6-3 on Tuesday, Baltimore bounced back and won 9-1 on Wednesday before starting their streak with a 6-2 win on Thursday.
Helping lead the team to success was Japanese star pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, who had a remarkable performance where he only allowed two runs in seven innings pitched.
"It's only one game that I've been able to pitch like this, so I have to keep accumulating these outings," said Sugano via interpreter Yuto Sakurai, per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. "I'm starting to get used to the environment here, pitch by pitch. Especially the slider was really good. It's getting better as it goes."
Manager Brandon Hyde was also quite pleased with how the team performed as a whole.
Baltimore has taken a lot of heat throughout the season so far after having a rather slow start.
Now, at 8-10, they could creep back up after finding something during this series.
There's areas that need dire attention, particularly when it comes to the starting rotation, but there's hope for the team. Confidence is higher and the taste of consecutive wins this season may have been just what they needed.
Next up, they are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Reds (9-10) on Friday evening.
The looming question is whether or not Baltimore can keep up the momentum and continue what could become a much-needed hot streak.