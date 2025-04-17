Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Suffers Disappointing Setback During Injury Rehab
The Baltimore Orioles are off to a pretty horrid start in 2025, currently sitting at 7-10 with some pitching issues that need to be resolved.
One of the biggest helping hands could come from the return of starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, who opened the season on the injured list with elbow soreness. However, his recovery timeline is now up in the air due to a recent setback.
After some positive updates and encouraging signs, things have reversed course for Rodriguez. On Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reported that he was scratched from his scheduled bullpen session with a new shoulder injury. According to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, Rodriguez will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.
This is a brutal blow for Baltimore, which desperately needs Rodriguez back sooner rather than later. Its starting rotation has been a dumpster fire without him, posting the second-worst ERA in baseball (5.29) ahead of only the dismal Colorado Rockies.
Hopefully it's just a minor setback and Rodriguez can resume throwing soon, as the Orioles can't afford to have him out much longer. However, this new injury doesn't bode well for the 25-year-old righty, who just can't seem to get healthy this year.
This is just the latest in a series of disappointing events for Rodriguez, who was expected to step up and lead Baltimore's rotation this year following the offseason departure of Corbin Burnes. He's one of many injured Orioles pitchers at the moment, which has contributed to their sluggish start.