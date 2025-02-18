Baltimore Orioles Electrifying Prospect Worth Watching in Spring Training
With the Baltimore Orioles officially beginning spring training, there are a few things that people will be keeping an eye on.
The pitching staff is going to garner a lot of attention.
How does closer Felix Bautista look in his return from Tommy John surgery? How does the starting rotation look without a prototypical ace and will anyone emerge to join the mix?
Almost all of the team’s question marks entering camp are on the mound, as the lineup looks pretty much set in stone.
There is a lot of talent for manager Brandon Hyde to work with, headlined by superstar shortstop Gunnar Henderson. People are certainly excited to see if Jackson Holliday can lock down the middle infield spot opposite of him for Opening Day.
Adley Rutschman is looking to bounce back this year at catcher. Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O’Hearn will be splitting reps at first base. Jordan Westburg is the starting third baseman. Colton Cowser and Cedric Mullins are the outfield holdovers being joined by free agent signing Tyler O’Neill.
The Orioles even have some of their top prospects in camp.
Coby Mayo, a corner infielder, is looking to force his way into the lineup. Their top prospect, Samuel Basallo, is a non-roster invitee that many fans will be keeping an eye on.
But, the prospect and non-roster invitee that Mike Axisa of CBS Sports believes to be the most intriguing is Enrique Bradfield Jr., and with good reason.
A first-round pick, No. 17 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, brings an dynamic skill set to the field that creates a lot of excitement.
He isn’t going to bring much power to the plate, hitting only four home runs in 469 plate appearances last year. But his speed and defense will create highlights on a nightly basis.
Bradfield is a terror for opponents to deal with because he gets on base and creates havoc on the basepaths. He had a .272/.358/.371 slash line, but once he reaches first base, you can basically count it as a double or triple.
In 2024, he was successful on 85 percent of his stolen base attempts, swiping 74 bags and being caught only 13 times.
While he may not be the highest rated prospect in the farm system, he very likely will make his Major League debut ahead of some players because of what he offers.
A late-season call-up is almost assuredly in his future as he can be a legitimate weapon off the bench for Baltimore. If the team is desperate to score late in the game, he can pinch-run and be a dynamo on the bases.
His defensive acumen will be useful as well as a late-game replacement.
2025 could very well be the last time that Bradfield is a non-roster invite to spring training. He looks to be the center fielder of the future for the Orioles an that future could start in 2026 since Mullins is set to hit free agency after this campaign.