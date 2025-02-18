Baltimore Orioles Star Closer's Comeback Might Obscure Rotation Struggles
With Spring Training underway for the Baltimore Orioles, the franchise will be hoping that a disappointing offseason doesn’t hold the team back.
Coming into the winter, the Orioles knew that the starting rotation had the potential to become an issue if Corbin Burnes left in free agency. Unfortunately, that became a reality when the former Cy Young award winner signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
With the loss of Burnes being a significant one, the additions to replace him in the rotation weren’t ideal with Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano being the free-agent signings afterward.
While Morton has had a nice career in the Majors, he is an aging veteran who has likely had his best days as a pitcher. For Sugano, he will be coming over from Japan after a solid career there and will be an unknown for Baltimore.
Having Burnes was a real luxury for the franchise in 2024, with the veteran right-hander giving them a steady hand every five days on the mound. Now, while the rotation has some depth from top to bottom, they lack star power.
Even though the loss of their ace was a tough pill to swallow, they will be getting an All-Star pitcher back in 2025.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com recently wrote about closer Felix Bautista being the top player to watch for the Orioles in Spring Training.
“And any uncertainty the Orioles might have in their starting rotation will at least be partly made up for by a return to dominance in the ninth inning," he wrote.
Since making his debut in 2022, the 29-year-old has been a key member of the bullpen for Baltimore. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2024 campaign due to Tommy John surgery and was sorely missed at the back end of the bullpen.
In two seasons as a relief pitcher for the Orioles, Bautista has totaled a 1.76 ERA and 46 saves. During his second season, the right-hander was named to his first All-Star game and finished the year with 33 saves.
Baltimore certainly missed him at the end of games in 2024, with their bullpen not being the same without him. He was a key contributor to their success in 2023 when the team snapped their playoff drought.
Now, the former All-Star is going to be facing a lot of pressure to help mask the starting rotation being without a true ace.
If Bautista can help lead the bullpen back to where the unit was in 2023, they might be able to make up for the team lacking a star pitcher like Burnes in their rotation.
Winning in October with a true ace will be challenging, but having a closer the caliber of Bautista can help cover up a lot of issues.