Baltimore Orioles Encouraged to Make Bold Trade For Intriguing Starter
Coming into the offseason, the biggest need for the Baltimore Orioles was on their pitching staff.
Their starting rotation, even before Corbin Burnes departed for the Arizona Diamondbacks, needed reinforcements. The bullpen could use some help also as the Craig Kimbrel experiment was a disaster in 2024 and they’re lacking late-game options.
Thus far this offseason, the team has added some useful depth to their rotation. International import Tomoyuki Sugano was signed in mid-December and veteran Charlie Morton was signed on Friday.
As things currently stand, the Orioles rotation looks like Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kramer with the free agent additions. Albert Suarez, who was a pleasant surprise in 2024, remains on the roster and can swing into the bullpen, which is where he started last season.
Some help could come late in the season with Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells working their way back from elbow injuries. Trevor Rogers, who wasn’t good after being acquired from the Miami Marlins at the deadline, has upside with an All-Star appearance on his resume.
While depth could be a strength later in the year, that is a group lacking a true front-end starter. Matching up against the New York Yankees with Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon or the Boston Red Sox with Garrett Crochet and Tanner Houck atop their respective rotations certainly won’t be easy.
If Baltimore wants to compete in the pitching department, they need to be aggressive making a move on the trade market.
One team that matches up well with them, on paper, is the Seattle Mariners.
They have the best pitching staff in baseball, loaded with high-end talent. In desperate need for lineup upgrades, they are the perfect trade partner for the Orioles, who are overflowing with offensive talent.
Will Laws of Sports Illustrated has pitched a deal that both teams could benefit from. Baltimore would receive starting pitcher Bryce Miller in exchange for corner infielder Coby Mayo, the Orioles’ No. 1 ranked prospect.
“Miller is a young stud who isn’t even eligible for arbitration yet. The 26-year-old recorded a 2.94 ERA in 180.1 innings last season with a sparkling 0.98 WHIP, the fourth-best mark in the majors. He may not possess elite strikeout stuff, but he'd immediately slot into the Orioles’ projected playoff rotation," Laws wrote.
Under club control for five more seasons, acquiring a player of Miller’s caliber would set Baltimore up for years to come. Not an overpowering pitcher by any means, he gets the job done with stellar advanced stats, as his strikeout and walk percentages are both well above league-average.
Parting ways with Mayo is a steep price, but their need for pitching outweighs the need for another corner infielder.
It isn’t a price the team has been willing to pay to this point, but they need to strongly consider pulling the trigger if the opportunity presents itself to keep pace with the other American League contenders.