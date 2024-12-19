Baltimore Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez Teases Corbin Burnes About Free Agency
The 2024 MLB Winter Meetings came and went without former Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes signing a new contract.
Burnes was acquired by the Orioles before the season and was meant to lead them into the postseason. It was more crucial of a trade than even they expected, as the rest of their staff faced major injuries.
It doesn't look as though Baltimore is going to be in the race to bring him back next season. The price tag will be very high and it is unclear how much the new owners will be okay with spending on him.
Though he could be in a new uniform next season, it's clear that Burnes made some friends on the team.
In a recent appearance on Foul Territory, Orioles star Grayson Rodriguez revealed that he has been teasing Burnes about the fact that he hasn't signed anywhere yet.
"What are you thinking about? Or does just nobody want you," asked Rodriguez in a text.
He laughed and said that Burnes saw it funny, but didn't leave without poking fun at him again.
"Honestly, saw it coming. So it looks like nobody even wants Burnes, which really didn't shock me. That's kind of my side of the story," he said.
Rodriguez is in line to be even more important to the team if Burnes does indeed sign somewhere else. Entering year three, he will be hoping to make a similarly big jump to the one that he made last season.
If there is one thing certain about Burnes' free agency, it's that the lack of signing has nothing to do with talent.
The newly-turned 30-year-old pitcher had one of his best season's in 2024, posting a 2.92 ERA over 194.1 innings of work.
He has continuously struck out less batters each year, but it hasn't effected his game. His elite control, low walk-rate and ability to force bad contact has kept him elite.
There have been a number of elite pitchers to already sign significant contracts this offseason. Max Fried was given eight years, $218 million by the New York Yankees and Blake Snell got five years, $182 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Given that Burnes was considered to be one of the top arms hitting the market this offseason, he should certainly command similar money to these two.
A large reason that teams could be waiting to sign him is that they are trying to figure out what is going to happen with Roki Sasaki. The teams that were expected to be in on Burnes are also mostly the teams that are going to be rolling out the red carpet for Sasaki.
When the Japanese phenom makes a decision, the Burnes market should pick back up again. Perhaps Baltimore will reunite him with his pal Rodriguez, but it seems unlikely.