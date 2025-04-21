Baltimore Orioles Former Reliever Called Up by Division Rival Following Injury
As the Baltimore Orioles try to build some momentum in 2025, a former key member of their bullpen is going to be pitching in the Majors for a division rival.
Even though things have not gotten off to the start that the Orioles would have liked, they have won three of their last four games and are scratching back toward the .500 mark.
Luckily, their offense has started to heat up, which has helped cover up their issues in the starting rotation. Furthermore, the bullpen has arguably been the anchor of the team this campaign, totaling a 2.97 ERA, which is ranked fifth in the Majors.
However, a former key member of the unit is going to be seeking an opportunity to help a division rival.
Dillon Tate was recently called up by the Toronto Blue Jays after a lat strain landed Nick Sandlin on the injured list.
The 30-year-old right-hander was a significant part of the bullpen for Baltimore in 2022, and in 2024, before joining the Blue Jays.
Back in 2022, Tate had a strong season, totaling a 4-4 record and 3.05 ERA in just over 70 innings pitched. Unfortunately, he didn’t pitch much in 2023 with some unaspiring outings in the minors.
After pitching well in Toronto’s system last year, he was signed and will be getting an opportunity after a strong start to the campaign in the minors.
Even though Tate played a large role for the Orioles a few years ago, the bullpen unit has been extremely strong for them this year.
However, they know first-hand that he can be a solid contributor if healthy, and might prove to be an excellent fill-in for Toronto.