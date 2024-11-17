Baltimore Orioles Free-Agent Ace Projected to Sign with NL Playoff Team
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into free agency with some big decisions to make as the franchise tries to improve from a solid 2024 campaign.
While the Orioles have found a lot of success in the regular season in the last two years, it hasn’t translated into postseason success. The O's failed to win a game in either of their playoff series in 2023 or 2024.
This offseason, Baltimore has two key players hitting free agency in pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander.
Both players were a huge part of Baltimore's success. Burnes was the ace of the pitching rotation and led the Orioles in wins. Santander was one of the best power hitters in baseball, totaling 44 home runs.
As free agency starts to heat up, both are going to be highly-sought after. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote about where Burnes might land, as he predicted he would return to the National League and sign with the New York Mets for a seven-year, $210 million deal.
He didn't rule out Burnes returning to Baltimore and noted at least five other large-market teams that would likely pursue him. But, there's a connection in New York that Burnes can't find anywhere else — a former boss.
“Their (the Mets') front office is run by former Brewers GM David Stearns, and owner Steve Cohen could have enough for Burnes even if he's able to sign Juan Soto first.”
The Mets are a threat to steal him in free agency, even though many believe the team's primary focus will be trying to sign Juan Soto away from the Mets' cross-town rivals in the Bronx. But if New York misses out on him, they could pivot to attempting to land the best pitcher on the market.
Steve Cohen is one of the richest owners in baseball, and he could beat any potential offer Baltimore makes for the right-handed Cy Young winner. The Mets also have a need to add to their rotation as most of its 2024 rotation is set to hit the market.
Sean Manaea, also a free agent, pitched well for New York last year. But Burnes is a different caliber of pitcher at the top of a rotation. For the Orioles, while they should be doing everything they can to keep their ace, they should have a backup plan in place in case the Mets aggressively come after him.