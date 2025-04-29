Baltimore Orioles Free Agent Pitcher Gets First Start Against New York Yankees
The Baltimore Orioles played a clean game Monday night and beat the New York Yankees.
The week started on the right foot thanks to Tomoyuki Sugano. He threw five shutout innings and nearly matched his season strikeout total as he fanned eight. As a staff, the Orioles were able to punch out 15 batters in the win.
This has not been a common occurrence for the Orioles. Their pitching staff has really struggled, especially the starting rotation. Sugano has been great, but the other four are not at their best right now.
The good news is Baltimore has some reinforcements on their way.
The Orioles signed Kyle Gibson late in free agency, so he was not ready when opening day came around.
However, the right-hander is set to make his season debut Tuesday night at Oriole Park against the Yankees, per the Orioles official X account.
In a corresponding move, the team optioned Kade Strowd to Triple-A. Strowd was just filling a roster spot on the team for a few days while they made a decision on Gibson.
The former first-round pick made three starts in the minor leagues before getting the nod on Tuesday. In those three starts, the righty threw 12.0 innings, struck out 13 batters, walked two and owned a 3.75 ERA.
With the 37-year-old making his first start of the year, Baltimore is hoping this could be the start of a season turnaround. The Orioles need the whole team to start performing better, but the pitching staff is at the root of the problem.
If Gibson can pitch well for Baltimore, the Orioles will have two reliable starters in the rotation.