Baltimore Orioles Free-Agent Slugger Seen Landing with AL East Rival
The Baltimore Orioles enter the offseason with many big decisions to make with free agency likely to impact the make-up of the team.
After a second straight regular season of 90 or more wins in 2024, the Orioles are heading into the winter hoping to build upon that success. But, two of their top players hit free agency, and they are anong the top overall free agents.
Corbin Burnes is arguably the best pitcher available this offseason, and the talented right-hander could be receiving offers north of $200 million.
In addition to their ace hitting free agency, their leading home run hitter is also a free agent.
Anthony Santander is hitting free agency at a great time after a career year in 2024. The slugger totaled 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, setting new career highs in both categories. As one of the best power hitters available in free agency, the 30-year-old should have plenty of suitors.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Toronto Blue Jays as the top potential landing spot for the slugger in free agency.
There is a certain logic to the projection.
Adding Santander would give the Blue Jays another power bat in their lineup to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The thought of those two in the middle of the order would be scary for opposing pitchers and Toronto would emerge as one of the best power-hitting teams in the league.
Financially, Santander fits into Toronto's wheelhouse, as Rymer points out that the $100-$115 million needed to secure the O's slugger is right in the Blue Jays' wheelhouse. It would also give Toronto room to extend Guerrero, who is a free agent after next season. And, Santander is a thorn in the entire division's side.
“It (Toronto) could use his track record against AL East foes," Rymer wrote. "He has 16 career homers each against Boston and New York, also topping a .800 OPS against both clubs this year.”
The Blue Jays are certainly an interesting team to keep an eye on this offseason. With money to spend and a desire to improve, Toronto seems to be in the mix for some of the top free agents this winter, including Juan Soto. The Blue Jays were one of the wild card teams pursuing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani before he signed elsewhere last offseason.
For the price point, Santander is obviously going to be much cheaper than pursuing a player like Soto. If the Blue Jays can bring him in for around $100 million, they would have assets to start working on an extension for Guerrero — and the Orioles would have an outfield spot to fill next season.