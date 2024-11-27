Baltimore Orioles Free-Agent Slugger Might Prove Bust With Next Contract
The Baltimore Orioles are coming into the offseason as one of the teams to watch, as they could be highly impacted by what happens in free agency.
There might not be a team in the league that could be affected more than the Orioles when the dust of free agency settles this winter.
Baltimore has their ace, Corbin Burnes, as a free agent to go along with their leading home run hitter, Anthony Santander. With two of their best players as free agents, losing them both could be a crippling blow for an Orioles team that has done well in recent years.
While Burnes is the top pitcher on the market, Santander is right up there in terms of hitters.
The switch-hitting slugger had a career-year at a good time entering free agency, as he totaled career-highs in home runs and RBIs.
While there is a lot to like about what Santander can bring to the table, there are also some concerns. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report highlighted why the slugger could be a bust of a signing.
“...there is the risk of paying for a 40-homer hitter and only getting the 30-homer hitter that Santander was earlier in his career. Which would be suboptimal, as he doesn't have much to offer outside the batter's box.”
There is certainly that risk, especially if he signs with a team that has a spacious ballpark (San Francisco's Oracle Park comes to mind). Also consider what he did before his career year, as he slammed 33 home runs in 2023 and 28 home runs in 2022.
It is fair to say that he will more than likely be a low to mid 30s in home runs for the next couple of seasons, rather than a 40-home run hitter. Teams will want to pay him appropriately.
On defense, Santander doesn’t bring too much to the table, as moving to designated hitter would be best for him. His defensive liabilities would limit the time most prospective teams would want him in the field.
Since the slugger will likely be getting a deal around $100 million, a team would certainly like for him to be as close to the 40-home run player he was this season. However, being in the 30s seems more likely. Due to his inability in the field, a lot of his value will rely on his power numbers.