Baltimore Orioles Get Back Major Reinforcements in Latest Roster Moves
There could be an influx of talent hitting the Baltimore Orioles' roster the next few days with many of their injured players getting closer to making their returns, and on Sunday, the first wave has begun.
Roch Kubatko of MASN reported they have reinstated their former top prospect Heston Kjerstad and reliever Jacob Webb after both were sidelined on the injured list for an extended period of time.
The corresponding moves are designating infielder Nick Maton and pitcher Cole Irvin for assignment.
Right now, Webb might be the more important addition to this roster than the talented outfield because this is a bullpen that still has major questions they need to figure out before the calendar flips to October.
Their relief staff has continued to struggle coming down the stretch, sitting with a 4.62 ERA in the second half that puts them 23rd in the MLB. Those numbers have inflated the later into this season it's gone with a 4.69 ERA in August and 5.08 so far this month.
Webb is much needed as someone who is a right-hander with better numbers against left-handed batters.
His 3.09 ERA is the best of his career since his rookie season in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves, and when he's facing lefties in the box, he's only given up one earned run and is holding them to a batting average of .125.
If he's healthy and pitching at the top of his game, the Orioles just got a huge weapon back.
Same goes for Kjerstad if he put the concussion-like symptoms behind him that he was going through after getting plunked in the head against the New York Yankees back in July.
He likely won't have a huge role to close out the year, but he's another power-hitting option off the bench who can play his position well in the corners of the outfield.