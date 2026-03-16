Orioles’ Jackson Holliday Reveals Rehab Timeline

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday continues to make progress in his rehab from a hand injury that has sidelined him throughout spring training.

On Monday, Holliday told reporters that he is expected to take live at-bats sometime this week. The lefty hitter added that he hopes to be in the lineup on March 27 for Triple-A Norfolk’s season opener, which would keep him on track to return from the injured list in early to mid-April.

Jackson Holliday update:



Hand still feels good. He expects to take live ABs this week. He’s hoping to begin his rehab assignment in Norfolk on March 27 and go from there.



Still hoping the IL stint is short and he’s back in early to mid April. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 16, 2026

Holliday, 22, fractured the hamate bone in his right hand while taking swings during a live bullpen session in early February. The 2022 No. 1 overall pick underwent surgery shortly after and, once the stitches healed, began slowly ramping up activity.

Throughout the early parts of his rehab, Holliday went through his swinging motion with just his left hand. He also fielded ground balls and started throwing again before resuming two-handed swings off a tee on March 7.

Last season, Holliday posted a .242/.314/.375 slash line with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 55 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 149 games. He had a difficult 60-game debut stint the year prior but is now firmly established as the Orioles’ everyday second baseman when healthy.

In his absence, utility infielders Blaze Alexander and Jeremiah Jackson will compete for playing time at second base. Baltimore will also begin the 2026 regular season without projected starting third baseman Jordan Westburg, who is dealing with a partial UCL tear in his right elbow.

Jordan Westburg's Timeline Remains Uncertain

The timeline for Westburg is less clear. MASN’s Roch Kubatko reported Monday that Westburg has been running, fielding and swinging with his bottom hand. That is the extent of his progress so far after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection on Feb. 20. Westburg said he is unsure when his activity will begin to increase.

Jordan Westburg is running, fielding and swinging with bottom hand. That’s the extent of his progress so far after PRP injection in right elbow. Wishes he had a timeline for increased activity but doesn’t. #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) March 16, 2026

Westburg, 27, has been among Baltimore’s top hitters when healthy. In 2025, he batted .265 with 10 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs, 41 RBIs and a .770 OPS in 85 games. He owns a .264/.312/.456 slash line over 260 career games.

Westburg’s absence will extend through at least the end of April, according to the club, though his timeline beyond that has yet to be determined. Position players with UCL injuries often return as a designated hitter first, so if Baltimore ultimately chooses that route, Coby Mayo and the aforementioned utility players could handle third base for much of the season.

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