Baltimore Orioles Get Encouraging Updates on Injured Ace, Superstar
With Opening Day coming up next week, the Baltimore Orioles are running out of time to get some of their most important players healthy for the start of the season.
Fortunately, several of them appear to be trending in the right direction.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde shared positive updates about some of the team's injured stars on Tuesday, including Grayson Rodriguez and Gunnar Henderson.
Rodriguez, who had been shut down from throwing for nearly two weeks due to triceps soreness, resumed throwing on Tuesday. According to Hyde, he threw from 75 feet and "felt good doing so," completing a crucial first step in his recovery.
The 25-year-old righty is already slated to open the season on the injured list, but the sooner he can ramp up throwing and return to Baltimore's rotation, the better.
Meanwhile, Henderson took batting practice on Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from an intercostal strain.
His swings looked good, but his Opening Day status remains in doubt.
Hyde said the Orioles are "hopeful, but not sure" whether or not the star shortstop will be in their Opening Day lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 27.
Hyde also provided updates on infielder Ramon Urias and pitcher Chayce McDermott.
Urias, who's dealing with hamstring soreness, could return to spring training games on Thursday when Baltimore faces the New York Yankees. Assuming his return goes smoothly and he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he should be ready for Opening Day.
McDermott threw a light side session on Tuesday but is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. He's rehabbing a mild lat/teres strain and is expected to open the season at Triple-A Norfolk when he returns to action.
Overall, things are looking up for the Orioles.
They'll be shorthanded to start the year, but hopefully not for long.