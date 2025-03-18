Baltimore Orioles Manager Gives Discouraging Update on Superstar Shortstop
Opening day is quickly approaching, and the Baltimore Orioles could without one of their best players when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
Gunnar Henderson has been out for quite some time with a right intercostal strain. He had just six spring training at-bats under his belt before getting hurt.
There have been some reports that he is slowly starting to return to baseball activity this week. In fact, the All-Star shortstop is hoping to be back in the lineup on March 27 for domestic opening day.
The problem with his plans is he is still ramping things up. He is progressing, but spring training is coming to a close, and the 23-year-old needs to get more at-bats before he can be fully ready for the regular season.
Manager Brandon Hyde provided an update on his star player, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
"It’s gonna be really tough. You’ve got to get some at-bats. Hopefully we can get him in games sometime soon. But he needs to get at-bats and feel good before we make that decision," Hyde said. He also added that Henderson is "a little bit away from game activity."
That is not the news the Orioles or their fans were hoping for.
The 2022 American League Rookie of the Year is coming off a year in which he slashed .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs, 92 RBI and 118 runs scored in 159 games played. All of that made him worth 9.1 Wins Above Replacement.
The former second-round pick solidified himself as one of the better shortstops in the game of the baseball. Baltimore is going to miss him in the lineup if he is not ready to suit up on opening day.
The Orioles do have some choices for his replacement, though.
The most likely move is for Jackson Holliday to slide over to shortstop for the time being. That would open up a spot at second base. In that case, Jordan Westburg could slide over, but Ramon Urias is also an option.
Jorge Mateo finally made his spring debut after getting elbow surgery that ended his 2024 season. The 29-year-old still needs some time to fully adjust, but his primary position is second base. He would be someone that could slot into the position while Holliday captains the infield in Henderson's absence.
The hope is still for Henderson to be ready to go on opening day. But as the days go by, the doubt of that happening increases.