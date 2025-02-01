Baltimore Orioles GM Praises Los Angeles Dodgers' Aggressive Offseason Strategy
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last two years, racking up 192 wins and a .593 winning percentage during the regular season.
Unfortunately, that success hasn't translated to October, where the Orioles went 0-5 and were swept out of the playoffs in both years.
If Baltimore wants to get over the hump and win its first World Series since 1983, it should start acting more like the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After winning the most games in MLB and dusting the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic last year, the Dodgers doubled down this offseason. They continued to add to their star-studded roster, bringing in two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki to bolster their rotation.
Orioles general manager Mike Elias, who has had a relatively quiet and disappointing offseason by comparison, praised Los Angeles' aggressive approach this winter.
"I'm glad they're in the National League West," Elias told reporters at Friday's Birdland Caravan event. "They're a great organization. They're obviously at the top of their game right now ... They're very well-run all around. Hopefully that will be our problem in the World Series, but kudos to them."
After spending more than $1 billion on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto combined last offseason, the Dodgers have spent an additional $450 million (and counting) this winter. With the sport's highest payroll and a loaded roster, Los Angeles is well-positioned to become the first repeat World Series champion since the 1998-2000 Yankees.
Meanwhile, Elias & Co. appear stuck in neutral, especially after losing All-Stars Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander in free agency. The Orioles rank middle of the pack in payroll (15th in MLB per Spotrac) and fourth in the AL East, ahead of only the notoriously frugal Tampa Bay Rays.
Baltimore is counting on its glut of young (and relatively cheap) stars to step up and lead the team on a deep postseason run in 2025. However, the Orioles' conservative winter may come back to haunt them, especially if they fall short in the playoffs again.
David Rubenstein promised change when his ownership group took over the franchise last year, including increased spending and a commitment to putting a World Series-caliber team on the field.
Unfortunately, Baltimore's actions haven't followed suit.
The Dodgers have proven they're willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship.
The Orioles should do the same.