Can Baltimore Orioles Starting Pitching Depth Overcome Lack of Ace?
The Baltimore Orioles have the hitting talent to hang with the best teams in baseball. What will determine their level of success in 2025 and beyond will be their pitching.
Right now, it is easy to see why people are questioning their ranks among fellow contenders because of their lack of an ace to anchor their starting rotation with.
Corbin Burnes, who filled that role perfectly in 2024, left in free agency, signing a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks to join their loaded rotation. His departure has left a massive void in the rotation that has yet to be filled.
That will put a lot of pressure on the pitchers who are now heading the rotation — Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez.
What the Orioles are lacking in the form of an ace, they are looking to compensate for with an incredibly deep pool of starting pitchers.
MLB veteran Charlie Morton and NPB veteran Tomoyuki Sugano were both signed this offseason to stabilize the rotation. Dean Kremer could fill out the rotation and the team still has 2024 surprising breakout Albert Suarez.
Cade Povich and Trevor Rogers could factor into the mix with a strong performance in Spring Training. Down the road, injured pitchers Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells are going to be able to help once their rehabs are complete.
Having that many starting pitching options is a luxury not every franchise has, as their depth is remarkably impressive.
However, it is fair to feel that the team should still look to make a trade, acquiring one of the frontline starters reportedly available.
The Seattle Mariners would make for the perfect trade partner as they are overflowing with pitching but short on hitting. It is the opposite in Baltimore.
Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres would be a massive upgrade for the front of the rotation as well.
Only time will tell if that strategy is one that will pay off, as getting past Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Rookie of the Year Luis Gil of the New York Yankees will be a challenge.
It hard to hurt seeing one of their trade targets, Garrett Crochet, be dealt from the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox as well.
Another thing that will help the Orioles overcome what could be a shaky rotation is the presence of an incredible bullpen.
If closer Felix Bautista can return to form, they have what could be one of the most dominant groups of late-inning relievers. Andrew Kittredge was an under-the-radar signing who isn’t getting enough love and they will have a full season of Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto.
Don’t forget Keegan Akin and Yennier Cano, as manager Brandon Hyde could realistically only need 4-5 innings from his starting pitcher on some nights before turning things over to a potentially lights-out bullpen.