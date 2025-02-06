Baltimore Orioles Have 'Decisions to Make' Regarding Homegrown Star Shortstop
The Baltimore Orioles are getting set for pitchers and catchers in the next week, meaning that baseball is nearly back.
It has been a busy offseason for the Orioles, who are looking to build upon the success that they have had the last two seasons.
In the regular season during that span, Baltimore has been one of the best teams in baseball. After years of rebuilding, the Orioles have established themselves with a very strong farm system that seemingly is staying strong thanks to good drafting by Mike Elias.
The young lineup for Baltimore is certainly a strength for the team, with talent at nearly every position.
While the Orioles have been trying to figure out the starting rotation, they know that if worst comes to worse, they have a batting order that can score five runs against pretty much anyone.
Furthermore, one of those young players could very well force himself into the MVP conversation in just his third season.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted what the shortstop position would look like for the Orioles over the next five years. He highlighted the talented Gunnar Henderson as the present at the position but also spoke about him potentially hitting free agency after the 2028 season.
“The Orioles have some decisions to make with regards to early extensions for some of their homegrown stars, and Henderson sits atop that list following a 37-homer, 9.1-WAR season where he finished fourth in AL MVP balloting.”
Henderson is without a doubt one of the best young players in baseball. At just 23 years old, he has already won a Rookie of the Year award and been named to an All-Star team. In 2024, the talented shortstop had his breakout season and put himself in the MVP conversation with some of the greats in the American League.
Last year, he slashed .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. If not for players like Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. having historic seasons, the 23-year-old put up MVP-caliber numbers with a WAR of 9.1.
As long as he is healthy, Henderson is going to be the star shortstop for the Orioles. However, with him being as talented as he is, Baltimore must ensure that he doesn’t hit the open market.
Due to his age, he could be seeing the next Juan Soto-type deal if he hits free agency after the 2028 campaign.
The Orioles haven’t been big spenders of late, but with new ownership, they have spent some this offseason finally. It would behoove them to get Henderson to the negotiating table and get an extension worked out.
Witt Jr. recently signed an extension with the Kansas City Royals, so the bar should be set at that number. Giving Henderson a lengthy extension should be a no-brainer for Baltimore.