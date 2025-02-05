Baltimore Orioles Have Multiple Young Sluggers Who Could Make Positive Impact
The Baltimore Orioles are getting set for the start of Spring Training after what has been a busy offseason with both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander departing in free agency.
For their lineup, Baltimore has done an excellent job of drafting and developing young position players. It seems like every year they are calling up an impact prospect who is in the Rookie of the Year conversation.
Due to their depth, the Orioles seemingly felt comfortably letting Santander walk in free agency. With some talent on the way still from the minors, and the addition of Tyler O’Neill, Baltimore should be able to piece things together in the short-term while the young players get established.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about what the lineup will look like for the Orioles on Opening Day and highlighted two young players to keep an eye on.
“Young sluggers Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo could easily play their way into a regular role if they are swinging a hot bat or if someone goes down with an injury. Both players have little left to prove in the upper levels of the minors, but have yet to carve out a spot in the big leagues.”
Even though Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo might not be in the starting lineup on Opening Day, they will both be players to watch in 2025. The duo got to play a bit the Majors last year, which certainly provided them with some experience.
Last season, Kjerstad appeared in 39 games, slashing .253/.351/.393 with four home runs and 14 RBIs. For Mayo, he struggled, slashing .098/.196/.098 in a very small 17-game sample size.
Mayo's numbers were much better in the minors last year where he hit .293/.372/.592 with 25 home runs in two different levels.
Where these two players will fit into the lineup in 2025 will be the question.
Since Santander is gone, that makes playing time a bit easier for Kjerstad to get. But in the infield, there is still a bit of a log jam ahead of Mayo.
Both players are highly touted prospects, so the Orioles will want to make sure they will have the opportunity to play every day during their careers.
Perhaps, Baltimore will look to create some space in the lineup before the start of the season by trading some batters for help in the starting rotation.