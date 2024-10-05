Baltimore Orioles Honored to Have Two Top 100 Prospects
The Baltimore Orioles have been at the top of the game in terms of developing prospects as of late. All of their recent first round picks are now in the big leagues, helping the team to the postseason in the last two years. That leaves their farm system in a more depleted state than it had been recently, but they still have two top 15 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.
In previous years, the Orioles have had the number one prospect in baseball, but that is not the case anymore. Their top ranked prospect is now Coby Mayo, who despite not being number one, is ranked at eight overall.
Mayo is a corner infielder with nearly plus-plus power and a plus-plus arm as a defender.
He made his Major League debut this season, going 4-for-41 in his time with Baltimore. His struggles in The Show are not necessarily a surprise, though, most players struggle in their debut. However, during his stint in Triple-A this year, he crushed the ball.
In 89 games, the 22-year-old slashed .287/.364/.562 with a .926 OPS, 23 doubles, 22 homers and 67 RBIs. He has shown the ability to hit for major power at the highest levels of the minors and it will come in time when he's playing in the Majors.
The Orioles saw Jackson Holliday struggle this season as well, but with more consistent playing time comes growth. The same can be said for Mayo, who should be am everyday player in Baltimore in the near future.
Samuel Basallo is the second best Orioles prospect, who comes in at number 14 on this list and is the top catching prospect in baseball.
Basallo is only 20 years old and has already reached Triple-A. With three plus tools, hit, power, arm, he is one of the most purely talented prospects in baseball.
Over two levels this season, he clubbed 19 home runs and drove in 65 while hitting .278 with a .790 OPS. He struggled in Triple-A, but that is something that can happen to such a young player at a high level.
Although he is a catcher, that may not last for much longer. The Orioles already have Adley Rutschman locking it down behind the plate, and there were already some concerns about Basallo's ability to stick at the position long term.
Baltimore had him working at first base in the minors and that may be where he plays long term. Though, with his ability to catch, he will be valuable at multiple positions.
Although the Orioles don't have the farm system they've had the past couple of years, it's still extremely strong at the top. There are more of those young bats to come.