Orioles Re-Acquire Third Baseman Amid Jordan Westburg Injury

A slew of infield injuries for the Baltimore Orioles has forced their hand. On Friday, the O’s re-acquired a recently released infielder as insurance amid growing concern about Jordan Westburg’s injury.

On February 1st, the Orioles paid cash considerations to the Chicago White Sox and claimed infielder Bryan Ramos off waivers. Just five days later, Baltimore tried to slip Ramos through waivers, but he was claimed by the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, with the Orioles in dire need of infield help, the team reacquired Ramos from the Cardinals, as first reported by Francis Romero. St. Louis designated Ramos for assignment after they acquired Zak Kent earlier this week.

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired 3B Bryan Ramos from the Cardinals, per sources.



Ramos was previously traded from the White Sox to Baltimore, later designated for assignment by the Orioles and claimed by the Cardinals. Now, he returns to the Orioles once again. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) February 20, 2026

Ramos, 23, appeared in 36 games for the White Sox over the past two seasons, slashing .198/.244/.333 with three home runs and 13 RBI. He played a majority of his games at third base, notching a .984 fielding percentage with just a single error in 195 innings on defense. With the acquisition of Ramos, the Orioles will need to make room on the 40-man roster, likely moving closer Felix Bautista to the 60-day IL.

A lot has changed since Ramos’ first stint with the O’s earlier this month. Since then, Jackson Holliday has undergone surgery for a broken hamate bone, and Westburg was revealed to have a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. For now, Westburg is trying to avoid surgery, but is slated to miss time to start the season in either scenario. This will put a significant amount of stress on the infield until either or both players are back.

Coby Mayo appears to be the frontrunner to start at third base on Opening Day, and newly acquired Blaze Alexander looks almost certain to start at second base until Holliday is back. Ramos should serve as infield depth, along with Jeremiah Jackson, who suited up in 48 games for the Orioles last year in a relief role when injuries hit the team in the second half.

As @francysromeroFR reported, the Orioles are acquiring Bryan Ramos to add to their infield depth competition, sources confirmed. He's a third baseman.



Ramos has jumped around this winter via waivers, but he returns to Baltimore after the Cardinals DFA'd this week — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) February 20, 2026

Ramos was a highly-rated prospect in the White Sox organization, but his success at lower levels has never translated to the big leagues. For now, Ramos has the opportunity to earn a spot on the Orioles' bench to start the season. He is out of options, so he could be released if the Orioles continue to add more depth pieces during Spring Training. If he makes the team, he would be under team control for up to six years before being eligible for free agency.

