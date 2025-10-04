Baltimore Orioles hoping to fill manager vacancy 'ASAP'
The managerial carousel has already begun across the league, and the Baltimore Orioles find themselves right in the middle of it.
While interim manager Tony Mansolino steadied the ship following Brandon Hyde's firing on May 17, the team's 60-59 record under his leadership wasn't enough to launch Baltimore back into postseason reach. Yet despite the underwhelming season, president of baseball operations Mike Elias praised Mansolino during the team's end-of-season press conference on Monday.
"I think he's a very talented guy and has a lot of skills that would add up to great major league manager now or in the future," Elias said. "I've told him that we are going to utilize the opportunity of having the permanent chair vacant talk to other people and learn and see who is available, who's interested, and figure out who the right fit is for this team for 2026."
Elias also confirmed that Mansolino will be considered for the full-time managerial role.
"That process is going to include him, and he will be a real candidate," Elias said. "But I expect we are going to talk to other people, and we're initiating that process imminently."
Baltimore Hoping to Find 2026 Manager 'ASAP'
The Orioles appear open to removing the interim tag from Masolino, but options are narrowing. Former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who had been linked to Baltimore's vacancy, agreed to become the Texas Rangers' new skipper on Friday.
Now that Schumaker is off the board, other names being speculated for Baltimore's managerial position include former San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin and former Orioles utility man Ryan Flaherty, who played in Baltimore from 2012-2017. While the two candidates differ significantly in experience, Elias said that experience isn't the sole determining factor.
"In our particular situation, I think it will definitely carry a lot of weight," he said. "But if you look at history, it is not a requisite for managerial success and it's not necessary and nor does it guarantee success."
Both Hyde and Schumaker achieved success with little or no prior managerial experience, each winning Manager of the Year in 2023 in the AL and NL, respectively. Still, time is running out, and the pool of available candidates is shrinking. The need for a decision is urgent.
"The manager search has its own timetable, and that's a decision - whether it's going to be Tony or somebody else - that we want to make ASAP," Elias said.
Baltimore isn't the only team searching for a manager, and if the Orioles don't act quick, their preferred candidate could be off the board before they have a chance to make a move.