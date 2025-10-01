Inside The Orioles

What the Orioles' managerial search could look like

Find out what the Baltimore Orioles' search for their next manager might look like this offseason.

Pat Ragazzo

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino (36) walks back to the dugout after getting the explanation for an interference call against his team that resulted in a double play during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles will be looking for a permanent manager this offseason.

The Orioles fired Brandon Hyde back in mid-May after a slow start (15-28) and replaced him with Tony Mansolino in the interim. Mansolino was solid as the skipper in Baltimore, going 60-59 to finish with a 75-87 record in 2025.

Mansolino, according to president of baseball operations Mike Elias, is a real candidate to take over the managerial role in 2026. However, the Orioles plan on interviewing outside names for the job as well.

So what could Baltimore's managerial search look like this winter?

All signs are pointing to the Orioles looking for a manager who has prior experience to lead a young ballclub in 2026 and beyond.

If this is the case, they will likely bring in an external skipper despite the positive progress that Mansolino made commanding the team this past season.

Two experienced candidates

San Francisco Giants, Bob Melvin
Sep 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin stands in the dugout before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Bob Melvin and Skip Schumaker are two potential candidates that make sense for the Orioles.

Melvin was just fired by the San Francisco Giants after two seasons, where the team failed to reach the postseason. That being said, Melvin had success as the manager of the San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics most notably.

Melvin is a three-time manager of the year and has made the playoffs eight times in his managerial career. He led the Athletics to six postseason appearances from 2011-2021 and brought the Padres to the NLCS in 2022.

Melvin also managed the Arizona Diamondbacks (2005-2009) and Seattle Mariners (2003-2004) as well.

As for Schumaker, the former Miami Marlins skipper won the Manager of the Year Award back in 2023 when he led the fish to the postseason. Schumaker and the Marlins mutually agreed to part ways following the 2024 season after Peter Bendix replaced Kim Ng as head baseball decision maker in Miami.

Schumaker served as a special advisor to Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young in 2025. While the 45-year-old could be a general manager candidate around the league this offseason, he may decide that he wants to return to the dugout instead. Baltimore would be a fit.

One inexperienced candidate

San Diego Padres Ryan Flaherty
Aug 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; \San Diego Padres quality control coach Ryan Flaherty (84) during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Former Orioles fan favorite utility man Ryan Flaherty is a name that could be a candidate for the team's managerial opening if they choose to go the inexperienced route.

Flaherty has served as the bench coach to Craig Counsell and the Chicago Cubs for the past two seasons. He was Melvin's bench coach in San Diego in 2023 as well.

Flaherty played for the Orioles from 2012-2017. He should at least receive an interview for Baltimore's managerial vacancy this offseason.

Pat Ragazzo
