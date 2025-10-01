What the Orioles' managerial search could look like
The Baltimore Orioles will be looking for a permanent manager this offseason.
The Orioles fired Brandon Hyde back in mid-May after a slow start (15-28) and replaced him with Tony Mansolino in the interim. Mansolino was solid as the skipper in Baltimore, going 60-59 to finish with a 75-87 record in 2025.
Mansolino, according to president of baseball operations Mike Elias, is a real candidate to take over the managerial role in 2026. However, the Orioles plan on interviewing outside names for the job as well.
So what could Baltimore's managerial search look like this winter?
All signs are pointing to the Orioles looking for a manager who has prior experience to lead a young ballclub in 2026 and beyond.
If this is the case, they will likely bring in an external skipper despite the positive progress that Mansolino made commanding the team this past season.
Two experienced candidates
Bob Melvin and Skip Schumaker are two potential candidates that make sense for the Orioles.
Melvin was just fired by the San Francisco Giants after two seasons, where the team failed to reach the postseason. That being said, Melvin had success as the manager of the San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics most notably.
Melvin is a three-time manager of the year and has made the playoffs eight times in his managerial career. He led the Athletics to six postseason appearances from 2011-2021 and brought the Padres to the NLCS in 2022.
Melvin also managed the Arizona Diamondbacks (2005-2009) and Seattle Mariners (2003-2004) as well.
As for Schumaker, the former Miami Marlins skipper won the Manager of the Year Award back in 2023 when he led the fish to the postseason. Schumaker and the Marlins mutually agreed to part ways following the 2024 season after Peter Bendix replaced Kim Ng as head baseball decision maker in Miami.
Schumaker served as a special advisor to Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young in 2025. While the 45-year-old could be a general manager candidate around the league this offseason, he may decide that he wants to return to the dugout instead. Baltimore would be a fit.
One inexperienced candidate
Former Orioles fan favorite utility man Ryan Flaherty is a name that could be a candidate for the team's managerial opening if they choose to go the inexperienced route.
Flaherty has served as the bench coach to Craig Counsell and the Chicago Cubs for the past two seasons. He was Melvin's bench coach in San Diego in 2023 as well.
Flaherty played for the Orioles from 2012-2017. He should at least receive an interview for Baltimore's managerial vacancy this offseason.