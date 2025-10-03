Tony Mansolino's Orioles future gets telling update
Tony Mansolino has made it clear that he would like to return as the Baltimore Orioles' manager for the 2026 season if the front office wants to give him that opportunity.
“I would love to be here,” he said of Baltimore, per a September 29 article from Roch Kubatko of MASN. “This is a great place, it’s a historic franchise, it is a place that gave me my first full-time big league job, so ideally I get to stay here in a lot of ways. I’m very comfortable with the people here, I have a lot of respect for the people here. Maybe most importantly, I love a lot of these young players, guys who have been here and grown with myself and also kind of helped raise in a lot of ways here.
“So ideally, yeah, I get to stay... Again, there’s a lot of loyalty and there’s a lot of love from me to this organization," Mansolino added. "So I’m a loyal person, I love this place in a lot of ways, I’m very thankful to it. I’m open to all options, but obviously understand that it’s not just about me. There’s a family at home, and business is business."
Mansolino has even asserted that he would be willing to remain on the Orioles' staff if he isn't given the managerial role. That's an impressive display of loyalty.
Insider Gets Clear on Tony Mansolino's Chances to Return as Orioles Manager
Baltimore's president of baseball operations has made it clear that Mansolino will be considered for the managerial job. However, this doesn't shed much light on what chances Mansolino actually has of securing the job.
This is why a statement that MLB insider Jon Heyman made in an October 3 article from the New York Post is much more telling than anything Elias has said so far.
Heyman noted that the Orioles are seriously considering keeping Mansolino around as manager. He also added that if they decide to look elsewhere, the three candidates to keep an eye on are 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker, Chicago Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty (who played 453 games with the Orioles in his career), and former Cubs manager David Ross.
One would imagine that Baltimore's front office will get its managerial role sorted out before moving on to improving the roster this offseason. Therefore, this saga could be coming to an end one way or another in the next couple of weeks.