Baltimore Orioles Infielder Predicted for Playoff Breakout
With the Baltimore Orioles officially in the playoffs for the second year in a row, they'll be looking to take a step forward in their production in October. Despite winning 101 games in 2023, they were swept in the ALDS. This year, as a Wild Card team, they're looking to change that. In order to do that, they'll need the offense to step up, and CBS Sports has predicted Jordan Westburg to be that guy.
Westburg has had an interesting year. He was an American League All-Star and was in the midst of a stellar season before going down with injury. On August 1, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand.
He spent much longer than just those 10 days on the IL, as he didn't make his return until September 22.
Prior to going down, the 25-year-old was having a sophomore breakout. In 101 games, he was slashing .269/.317/.497 with an .815 OPS, 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 58 RBIs.
That kind of production is not easily replaceable and was missed during the Orioles sub-.500 months of August and September as they were competing for the AL East title.
Now, with the third baseman healthy and back in the lineup, CBS Sports is predicting he will be an October breakout.
"It's easy to overlook Westburg given that he's part of an Orioles lineup featuring one phenom and former top prospect after another. If this month does serve as a launching pad, it'll be well-earned after an All-Star season that saw him rack up a 133 OPS+. Westburg has a great feel for the barrel and for making hard, line-drive contact," writes R.J. Anderson.
Westburg isn't the flashiest name in a lineup that includes Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutchsman, but he is just as important to the Baltimore lineup as they are.
Ramon Urias had gotten the work at third while Westburg had been hurt, and was great in his role. On the season, he has a 119 OPS+ with 11 homers and 36 RBIs.
As good as Urias has been this season, it's hard to replace a hitter in Westburg that has a 133 OPS+ on the season. He is an important player who provide a different type of power in the middle of the lineup during the postseason.
With Jackson Holliday's struggles, having Westburg back for the playoffs allows the Orioles to play both he and Urias.
Westburg still owns the third best OPS+ on the team and is sixth in bWAR, despite missing well over a month. Now, they need him to get it done in the playoffs.