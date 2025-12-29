Baltimore Orioles bolster rotation with latest win-now move

All offseason long, the Baltimore Orioles have shown that they are serious about winning this year. From the signing of Pete Alonso to the blockbuster trade for Shane Baz, the O’s are preparing to compete in the stacked AL East division.

On Sunday, Baltimore announced their latest move, as they re-signed starting pitcher Zach Eflin to a one-year contract with $10 million guaranteed and a mutual option for 2027. Eflin will receive a $5 million salary in 2026, with a $3 million signing bonus and $2 million buyout. There are also incentives for the number of starts that Eflin makes, which can add up to an additional $2.5 million. Bob Nightengale of USA Today was the first to report the deal, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post had the dollar amount.

Orioles, RHP Zach Eflin reportedly agree to 1-year deal, per multiple reports including https://t.co/Z3s2EphcSH's @JakeDRill. pic.twitter.com/9eUlKfsOwK — MLB (@MLB) December 29, 2025

Eflin, 31, was acquired by the Orioles in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back in July of 2024. He got off to a fast start with the team, becoming the second pitcher in Orioles history to win his first five appearances, joining Jack Harshman.

Eflin was named the Orioles’ Opening Day starter for the 2025 season and posted a 6-5 record through his 14 starts. But Eflin also struggled with injuries during his first full season in Baltimore; he was placed on the injured list on three different occasions, with the final one being a season-ending back injury in August. Across 71.1 innings, Eflin posted a 5.93 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, with 50 strikeouts against 13 walks.

Read More: Baltimore Orioles urged to add a frontline starting pitcher

Eflin's return to the Orioles provides some much-needed depth to a starting rotation that still has question marks, even after the acquisition of Baz. Trevor Rogers emerged as the team’s de facto ace last season after returning from a dislocated kneecap at the end of May. Baz is a great addition, but after that, the outlook for the rotation is murky as both Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells recently recovered from significant elbow surgeries. Eflin can immediately slot in as a top-three starter for the Orioles, with a team-friendly contract and familiarity with the system.

The Orioles will be hopeful that a couple of their younger arms can stay healthy and step up into starting roles. Cade Povich is poised to take the next step in his development, while Dean Kremer has been a reliable innings eater over the past few seasons.

After adding veteran Zach Eflin on a one-year deal, league sources confirmed (@BNightengale first), the expectation is for Baltimore to remain in the market for starting pitching help. https://t.co/F2fe9zrQdq — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 29, 2025

There’s a chance the Orioles are not done making moves either. This offseason, the team has been linked to several other names, including Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and even Japanese star pitcher Tatsuya Imai. Nightengale and other league sources have confirmed that the O's will remain in the market for more starting pitching help, so the rotation could look even more different by the time Spring Training begins.

To be effective, Eflin will need to stay healthy, something he has struggled with throughout his career. In his ten-year career, Eflin has worked in more than 160 innings in just three seasons and appeared in 30 games just twice. If he can, then Eflin will solidify the rotation and is just another message to the league that the Orioles are indeed in win-now mode.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: