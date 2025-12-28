Why Orioles are betting on bounce-back season from Adley Rutschman

There's no question that the Baltimore Orioles have had a very successful offseason.

They managed to improve their bullpen by signing Ryan Helsley, who will be the Orioles' closer for the 2026 season. But their most noteworthy moves include how they've improved their offense. This started when they acquired former Los Angeles Angels slugger Taylor Ward in a trade that sent Grayson Rodriguez to California.

After that, Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office made one of the biggest splashes in free agency this winter by signing former New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal. Ward and Alonso combined for 74 home runs last season. And given that no Orioles player hit more than 17 home runs last year, there's no question the club should present much more of a power threat in 2026 compared to this past season.

However, there's a case to be made that the Orioles' returning to the playoffs next season is less about what Alonso and Ward can do and more about the many young Orioles standouts who produced disappointing 2025 campaigns. Among these players is franchise catcher Adley Rutschman, whose offensive regression that began in 2024 continued last season.

Adley Rutschman Called Orioles "Bounce-Back" Candidate

Rutschman had an .809 OPS during the Orioles' 2023 season. This dropped exactly 100 points to .709 in 2024 and then declined even further in 2025, down to .673. Despite this and the arrival of Samuel Basallo, Rutschman remains Baltimore's backstop. And if he can return to his 2023 form next season, then the Orioles' lineup could reach its full potential.

Jake Rill of MLB.com alluded to this by calling Rutschman Baltimore's "bounce-back candidate" in a December 27 article.

"The O’s are counting on Rutschman returning to the form he showed in ‘23 and the first half of ‘24, his two All-Star seasons. If the 2019 No. 1 overall Draft pick can do so, it would make Baltimore’s lineup -- which appears poised for success following the additions of Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward -- even more dangerous," Rill wrote.

If Rutschman can stay healthy (which he didn't manage to do last season), it's hard to imagine that he won't be able to at least return to the player he was in 2024. But if he can become the Adley Rutschman of old next to Alonso and Ward in Baltimore's lineup, this club will become a force to be reckoned with.

