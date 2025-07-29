Baltimore Orioles infielder expected to rejoin team next week
The Baltimore Orioles are expected to get some reinforcements after the trade deadline passes, beginning with the return of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.
According to MASN’s Roch Kubatko, Mountcastle will “most likely” rejoin the Orioles during their upcoming road series against the Philadelphia Phillies, which begins Aug. 4. He is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, but after a two-month absence, the club is giving him additional time to ramp up on his rehab assignment.
Mountcastle, 28, batted .246/.280/.348 (.628 OPS) with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 15 RBIs through his first 200 plate appearances this season. Before suffering a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in late May, the six-year veteran had been heating up offensively, hitting .298 over his last 23 games.
Through his first three rehab games with Triple-A Norfolk, Mountcastle is 6-for-12 (.500) with four extra-base hits and three RBIs. He homered off Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter in his first game back last Thursday and doubled twice for the Tides in a commanding 10-4 win Sunday.
Mountcastle’s role upon his return will become clearer once Thursday’s deadline passes. Baltimore’s first base spot is currently crowded, but 2025 All-Star Ryan O’Hearn — set to become a free agent at season’s end — is viewed as a likely trade candidate, with the Orioles sitting in last place.
If O’Hearn is dealt, Mountcastle could share time at first base and designated hitter with Coby Mayo. The 23-year-old Mayo, who took Mountcastle’s roster spot following the injury, entered Tuesday’s doubleheader with a .724 OPS in 34 games since being called up.
Mountcastle currently has the defensive edge over Mayo. Last season, he was a Gold Glove finalist for the second straight year. He finished with a .997 fielding percentage, 1.8 UZR, and tied for the American League lead at his position with eight defensive runs saved.