Baltimore Orioles Introduce Fan-Friendly Value Pricing for Select Menu Items
It can get expensive quickly for fans who want to see the Baltimore Orioles play in person, whether they are going to a game solo or with family and friends.
Ticket prices and parking are expensive enough, even before taking into consideration how much things inside the park will cost.
Merchandise and concessions are not cheap either, as it could cost an arm and a leg to get the complete experience at a game.
However, that is something the Orioles are looking to change after introducing a fan-friendly value menu at Oriole Park in 2025.
The Birdland Value Menu is an affordable list of food and drinks for people of all ages and preferences. There will be 12 items on the menu, 11 of which are priced at $5 or less before Maryland state tax.
All of the food items are going to be priced at $4 or less. An all-beef hot dog, pretzel bites with cheese, cinnamon pretzel bites with cream cheese icing and nacho chips and cheese are the most expensive at $4.
Popcorn is $3.50 while peanuts are $2.50. A packaged dessert will be priced at $3.
For beverages, the Birdland Value Menu offers a refillable 16-ounce soda cup and 16.9-ounce bottled water for $4. A non-alcoholic beer and select beers, both 12 ounces, will be priced at $5. A 12-ounce seltzer will be $6.
Their beer selection at the value pricing will include Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel, Stella Artois, Sierra Nevada and Athletic, which is the non-alcoholic offering. For the hard seltzers, it will be Vizzy that is available.
These menus will be featured at several locations around Oriole Park at Camden Yards, including the main concourse and upper deck.
For anyone seeking food and non-alcoholic beverages on the main concourse, the Value Carts in Section 31, Section 56 and Section 89 are the place to be. In the upper deck, they are offered at Birdland Market in Section 334 and Birdland Market Section 373.
For the discounted beer prices along the main concourse, visit Section 17, Section 49 and Section 80, all Birdland Markets. In the upper deck, Birdland Market in Section 334 and Section 373 will have the beverages.
People can also download the MLB Ballpark App to help navigate their way through Oriole Park.
Users can zoom in on specific spots, finding the exact food and drink items they are seeking out.