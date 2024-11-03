Baltimore Orioles Just Miss Top 5 in Latest MLB Power Rankings
Though it took quite some time, the Baltimore Orioles look to finally be on the other side of their rebuild after their second postseason appearance in as many years, and fifth this century.
It is a roster that is filled heavily with young talent who rose through the Orioles' minor league system one step at a time, before finally making it to the Majors and making a name for themselves in a big way.
Led by young catcher Adley Rutschman and superstar shortstop Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore looks to be in a fantastic place for the future, though holes in their roster do still exist.
One hole was filled last offseason with the addition of Corbin Burnes to the roster through trade to serve as the club's ace, but that hole seems to be opening yet again with Burnes entering free agency as the most-prized pitcher on the market this winter.
Even with the lack of top-tier pitching, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranks the team highly in the latest iteration of his MLB Power Rankings, placing the Orioles sixth.
Baltimore does have options available to them should Burnes leave in free agency, including multiple potential trade pieces.
"They were willing to listen to offers for Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins at the trade deadline, and with Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad looking for everyday roles in the lineup," writes Reuter, "they could revisit those talks as a means of upgrading the pitching staff on the trade market."
We are a few seasons removed from Cedric Mullins at his absolute best, which saw him play to a 30-30 year with exactly 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases, earning him his only All-Star nod, a Silver Slugger Award, and a top 10 finish in American League MVP Award voting, but the veteran can still provide stellar outfield defense and solid offensive production at the bottom of a lineup.
Mountcastle is an interesting trade piece, as he has seen his power output decline in each season since hitting 33 home runs in 2021, though he, too, could be a solid piece at the bottom of a contender's lineup as long as he is tucked away at first base or DH.
The Orioles are in a good place for their franchise moving forward with the plethora of young stars they have, and more still to come, their window for contention does not look to be closing any time soon.