Baltimore Orioles Land Corbin Burnes Replacement in Proposed Trade Idea
Spring Training might seem far away, but it's now only a matter of weeks before the Baltimore Orioles get back into action again.
As currently constructed, this is a much worse ball club than it was a season ago, and for a team with World Series aspirations, that's an issue.
It's tough to count the Orioles out, however. They faced the same issue a year ago and, eventually, made a blockbuster move for one of the top starters in Major League Baseball.
That's, again, what the squad needs.
Just like an offseason ago, there's a chance Baltimore will luck into acquiring another ace-caliber arm. Typically, at least a few are available on the trade market, and this winter, that's no different.
Dylan Cease would be the ideal addition, among a handful of others.
It's uncertain if the San Diego Padres are fully shopping him, but reports have indicated they're open for business.
The Orioles, at least on paper, would be the ideal partner for the Padres.
San Diego has done an excellent job in trades in recent years, and with the farm system Baltimore has, both sides should be able to come to an agreement on something.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports pitched the idea on Wednesday, adding that Cease's market will likely only be contending teams.
"If the Padres must cut payroll to make moves, trading [Luis] Arraez and/or Cease is a straightforward way to do it. Both are a year away from free agency and projected for $14 million or so through arbitration. Trading either guy would clear money and also bring back talent, particularly Cease ... One year of control means Cease's market will be limited to contenders. The Astros, Cubs, Mets, and Orioles are obvious fits."
The Orioles have to consider if having one guaranteed campaign of the right-hander would be the move again. After losing Corbin Burnes following his first season with the team, there might be worries that Cease would do the same thing.
It's simple: if Baltimore doesn't plan to hand out a deal that would pay the Padres ace what his market value suggests he will get, the front office should expect him to leave next winter.
All of these decisions typically come down to money, and yes, the Orioles work under a different budget than many of the other top teams in baseball, but they have a billionaire owner, and it's time to start acting like it.