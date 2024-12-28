Baltimore Orioles' Latest Hitting Prospect Rising Fast In Team Rankings
The Baltimore Orioles have done an incredible job of not only finding but also developing some of the best young hitters in their minor league system.
Shortstop Gunnar Henderson has already reached MVP-level production. Adley Rutschman is in the conversation as the best catcher in baseball. Outfielder Colton Cowser was the American League rookie of the year runner-up behind Luis Gil of the New York Yankees in 2024.
There is even more young talent on the way.
Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball entering the 2024 campaign, struggled in his debut but has immense talent. Corner infielder Coby Mayo and catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo are the next big things in the organization.
Outfielder Dylan Beavers could also make his debut in 2025, as most of the other top prospects are still in the lower levels of the Minor Leagues.
One player who has started to make some waves but has a long way to go before contributing at the highest level is outfielder Stiven Martinez. The Orioles’ No. 9 ranked prospect was selected by MLB.com as the team’s youngster who improved their stock the most this past season.
“It's important not to put too much stock into Dominican Summer League stats, but Martinez's pro debut after signing for $950,000 last January definitely stood out," MLB.com analysts wrote. "He didn't turn 17 until early August and finished the summer with an .883 OPS, going from an unranked prospect at the start of the year to his current standing in the O's Top 10.”
Baltimore did have some prospect graduations and made some moves since signing Martinez that removed other players from the list. But going from unranked into the top 10 is a massive jump, hinting at just how much potential he possesses.
Standing 6-4, he possesses some incredible raw power. Once the Orioles get him on a consistent workout plan and his body begins to fill out, that will be on full display more consistently.
The amount of hard contact he makes provides optimism that he can develop into an at least average hitter who provides more than just boom or bust results, hitting a home run or striking out. There is some swing-and-miss to his game currently with how aggressive he is at the plate, but that approach can be fine-tuned as he matures.
Martinez has started as a center fielder, but his running ability doesn’t stand out too much. Baltimore believes that he has the tools to stick there, but if he moves, right field seems like a natural home.
He has an arm strong enough to handle the corner outfield spot and the run-producing potential that he possesses would play well in that spot as well.